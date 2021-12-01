Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) users are facing an issue with charging the device via MagSafe. As per user reports on Reddit, a considerable number of users are finding that their MagSafe 3 connector sometimes fails to deliver the expected charge when their laptop is turned off and the lid is closed. Apple MacBook Pro (2021) model in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes were launched in October this year with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

The charging issue with the 16-inch MacBook Pro was first spotted on a Reddit thread posted by a user who goes by the name Trillionaire. The issue was reported with an accompanying video. As per the post, the user's MacBook Pro model, when fully shut down, is failing to charge with the ‌MagSafe‌ 3 connector cable plugged in. The ‌MagSafe‌ light is said to repeatedly flash amber instead of turning green (indicating fully charged) and not recharging the MacBook's battery. Multiple affected users commented on the thread. The issue is being reported on Apple's support page as well and one user commented on the thread saying that Apple has assured to replace their 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple support page lists recommendations to ensure the normal functioning of MagSafe‌, but users say that it is not of any help to them. However, Apple is reportedly aware of the issue and Apple Support has recommended the Reddit user to charge their 16-inch MacBook Pro while the laptop is in sleep mode, and with the lid open. They also recommended connecting the MagSafe cable before shutting the computer down. Some MacBook Pro users have reported that charging over USB-C also works.

As mentioned, Apple unveiled the new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) significant upgrades to its earlier offerings in October this year. The price of the model starts at Rs. 2,39,900 for regular customers and Rs. 2,15,910 for education. In the US, the 16-inch version is priced at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,88,100).

It features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display and offers up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate using the ProMotion technology. Under the hood, MacBook Pro (2021) model can be equipped with the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that include up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU