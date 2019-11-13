Technology News
16-Inch MacBook Pro With New Keyboard Said to Launch as Early as Today

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is likely to go on sale this week.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 11:48 IST
16-Inch MacBook Pro With New Keyboard Said to Launch as Early as Today

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Highlights
  • Apple is moving from 15-inch screen to higher-resolution 16-inch screen
  • The display will likely appeal to video and photo editors, gamers
  • The new keyboard is designed to be more reliable

Apple plans to debut a new MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and revamped keyboard as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation. This will be the first major update since the MacBook Pro line was redesigned three years ago. Apple is moving from a 15-inch screen to a higher-resolution 16-inch screen, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products. The display will likely appeal to video and photo editors, gamers and software developers.

The new keyboard is designed to be more reliable. Some MacBook laptops have been criticised by users in recent years for sticky keys and other problems, prompting Apple to start a keyboard repair program. The speakers will be louder. The existing 13-inch model won't be updated.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will replace the current 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,72,000). The new laptop will cost about the same and is expected to go on sale this week, the people said. It won't be the last Mac launch of the year. Apple plans to release the revamped Mac Pro desktop computer in December, one of the people said. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The Mac continues to be a steady seller for Apple, generating roughly $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,80,000 crores) in annual revenue. This is despite the company pushing more-portable devices such as the iPad and iPad Pro.

The MacBook Pro laptop is Apple's highest-end portable computer and it is differentiated by faster processors and larger screens. The new models will have main processors from Intel, not Apple-made chips that it plans to add to at least some computers as early as next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

The MacBook Pro and Mac Pro will cap a year of Apple product releases that also included the iPhone 11 line, Apple Watch Series 5, and AirPods Pro.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

16-Inch MacBook Pro With New Keyboard Said to Launch as Early as Today
