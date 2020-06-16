Apple has launched a new graphics configuration for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and an SSD kit for Mac Pro. The new graphics option brings AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Specifically for Mac Pro desktop users, the new customer-installable kit offers two SSD modules that can be installed to upgrade internal storage with capacity options including 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. Apple has provided instructions to help customers install the new kit, without requiring any technical support.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU along with 8GB of HBM2 memory is touted to deliver up to 75 percent faster performance over the existing top-end Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6. The new configuration is also rated to offer up to 3.5 times faster performance than a previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple hasn't yet provided the India pricing of the new configuration. However, it is available in the US with additional $700 (roughly Rs. 53,100) over the existing Radeon Pro 5500M GPU option that retails at $2,799 (roughly Rs. 2,12,300), reports TechCrunch.

To recall, the 16-inch MacBook Pro was launched in November. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1,99,900 for the base variant that brings AMD Radeon Pro 5300M along with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The AMD Radeon Pro 5500M option, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2,39,900.

In addition to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro configuration, Apple has brought the SSD kit to let users upgrade their Mac Pro desktops. The kit is available with an up to 8TB storage module. Instructions for upgrading the system with the new SSD kit have been provided on a dedicated Mac Pro support page.

Apple will start selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro configuration as well as the SSD kit for Mac Pro users through its Authorised Resellers in India in the coming days.