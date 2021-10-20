Apple is not bundling its fast charger with all 14-inch MacBook Pro models launched earlier this week, instead selling it as an additional accessory. It unveiled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at a virtual event, and new details about bundled chargers have been unveiled on the Apple website. The Cupertino giant has two types of power adapters for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Certain models have a 67W USB‑C power adapter, whereas the higher-end models bundle a 96W adapter. On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro models all come with bundled with a 140W USB-C power adapter in the box.

On its website Apple writes that the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro with 8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine are bundled with a 67W USB-C adapter for charging. This model is not bundled with the 96W adapter and users can upgrade to the fast charging adapter by paying an additional $20 in the US, or Rs. 1,600 in India. Apple claims that the 96W adapter will charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models with an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU or any M1 Max chip, on the other hand, come bundled with the 96W USB-C adapter.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro models in all configurations come with a 140W bundled fast charging adapter inside the box. Apple confirmed to The Verge that the 140W charging brick uses the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard. This means that the new adapter will be cross-compatible with other devices that use the same power delivery.

The 140W USB-C adapter is sold separately as well and costs $99 in the US and Rs. 9,500 in India. Apple claims that this cable also enables 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) price starts at Rs. 1,94,900 in India and $1,999 in the US. The models are based on the company's new silicon called the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max. It forgoes the Touch Bar and brings back an SDXC card slot as well as an HDMI port.