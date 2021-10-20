Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16 Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers

14-inch MacBook Pro users can upgrade to the faster-charging adapter by paying an additional $20, or Rs 1,600 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 12:42 IST
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers

New 16-inch MacBook Pro models in all configurations come with a 140W bundled fast charger

Highlights
  • 140W charging brick uses the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard
  • This means it can charge other devices that support the same power delive
  • 140W USB-C adapter is sold separately for Rs. 9,500

Apple is not bundling its fast charger with all 14-inch MacBook Pro models launched earlier this week, instead selling it as an additional accessory. It unveiled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at a virtual event, and new details about bundled chargers have been unveiled on the Apple website. The Cupertino giant has two types of power adapters for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Certain models have a 67W USB‑C power adapter, whereas the higher-end models bundle a 96W adapter. On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro models all come with bundled with a 140W USB-C power adapter in the box.

On its website Apple writes that the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro with 8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine are bundled with a 67W USB-C adapter for charging. This model is not bundled with the 96W adapter and users can upgrade to the fast charging adapter by paying an additional $20 in the US, or Rs. 1,600 in India. Apple claims that the 96W adapter will charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models with an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU or any M1 Max chip, on the other hand, come bundled with the 96W USB-C adapter.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro models in all configurations come with a 140W bundled fast charging adapter inside the box. Apple confirmed to The Verge that the 140W charging brick uses the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard. This means that the new adapter will be cross-compatible with other devices that use the same power delivery.

The 140W USB-C adapter is sold separately as well and costs $99 in the US and Rs. 9,500 in India. Apple claims that this cable also enables 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) price starts at Rs. 1,94,900 in India and $1,999 in the US. The models are based on the company's new silicon called the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max. It forgoes the Touch Bar and brings back an SDXC card slot as well as an HDMI port.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 14 inch, MacBook Pro 16 inch, MacBook Pro 2021, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi CEO Says Firm to Mass Produce Its Own Cars in First Half of 2024
iQoo Z5x With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) 67W Adapter Does Not Support Fast Charging, 16-Inch Models Come With 140W Chargers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  3. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
  6. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal
  7. Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
  8. Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'
  9. Instagram Testing Collabs; Users May Soon Be Able to Upload Photos From Desktop as Well
  10. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com