MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Tipped to Launch Summer 2021 With M1X Processor, as Unofficial Renders Hint at Design

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models will new Apple silicon have been in the news for quite some time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 January 2021 15:04 IST
MacBook Pro 14-Inch, 16-Inch Tipped to Launch Summer 2021 With M1X Processor, as Unofficial Renders Hint at Design

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @Jetfromthenorth

MacBook Pro 16-inch may be slightly slimmer than the current gen model

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch renders show off probable design
  • The 16-inch model is said to be slimmer
  • New MacBook Pro models are expected to launch early this year

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with the rumoured M1X processor are expected to launch by Summer 2021, and some good-looking unofficial renders take a stab at guessing what Apple's newest laptops will look like. As of now, Apple has not revealed any information on new MacBook models or a new processor. There have been numerous rumours about Apple silicon powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and it is said that they might launch pretty soon, going by Apple's launches in previous years.

The renders by @Jetfromthenorth on Instagram try and guess at what the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will look like. These models are said to be powered by the rumoured M1X processor from Apple which is set to be the successor to the M1. The other specifications shared in the renders include up to 32GB of unified memory, Wi-Fi 6, Liquid Retina XDR display, FaceID, and USB 4.0. It is unclear if both the 14-inch and 16-inch models will be powered by the M1X processor or just the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

A report by TechRadar states that the 16-inch MacBook Pro model looks a bit slimmer which could be due to the processor's efficiency and it not needing the same kind of cooling as previous Intel based models.

At the end of November 2020, a MacBook Pro 16-inch with 12-core Apple M1X processor was tipped to be even more powerful that the M1 processor. Earlier that month, a MacBook Pro 14-ich model with Apple's M1 processor was also tipped. Both these models are expected to launch this year and the report by TechRadar states that they could launch as early as March or April.

Further, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently shared that Apple AirTags, new MacBook models with Apple silicon, and an augmented reality (AR) device are all in the pipeline for 2021. It is also believed that the two new MacBook Pro models and new iPad models could arrive with mini-LED displays this year.

It should be repeated that these renders are not official and don't claim to be leaked either. @Jetfromthenorth is a 3D concept artist and not associated with Apple. The design of the final product will certainly not be the same, but it is interesting to see what people are expecting from Apple.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro 14 inch, MacBook Pro 16 inch, MacBook Pro renders, M1 processor
