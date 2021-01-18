Technology News
loading

Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years

Apple started the programme back in May of 2019 and, at the time, if offered four years of coverage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 January 2021 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years

MacBook Pro 2016 models with two and four Thunderbolt 3 ports are eligible

Highlights
  • Apple extends its Display Backlight Service Program for one more year
  • It is valid for 13-inch MacBook Pro models purchased in 2016
  • Apple recommends users’ backup their data before the service

Apple has extended its Display Backlight Service Program for 13-inch MacBook Pro models from four to five years. This covers display issues that either cause vertical bright areas along the bottom of the display or the backlight to stop working completely. The programme is valid for some 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro models with two and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. The company had announced four years of free service for these models when the issue surfaced, which has now been extended to five years.

Apple's support page says that a very small percentage of 13-inch MacBook Pro displays may show a problem. The page has been updated to show that the Display Backlight Service Program has now been extended by one year. Eligible models include 13-MacBook Pro with either two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports sold between October 2016 and February 2018. As mentioned, Apple says that some of these models can show vertical bright areas along the entire bottom of the screen or the backlight can stop working completely.

The support page also mentions that this is a worldwide programme and it does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the MacBook Pro. Users who initially paid to have this issue repaired can ask for a refund. And eligible MacBook Pro models can make use of the programme within five years of the first retail sale of their MacBook or three years from the start date of this program — May of 2019 — whichever is longer.

If you are experiencing these issues and are eligible for a free service, you can visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple recommends you back up your data to prepare for the service.

These display issues were first spotted in MacBook Pro models early in 2019 and were referred to as “flexgate”. These issues seem to occur due to flexible ribbon cables connecting the display with a controller board. At the time, Apple had announced up to four years of coverage.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, Display Backlight Service Program, MacBook Pro, Flexgate
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Prime Video Web Series Tandav Asked to Be Banned for Disrespecting Hindu Deities

Related Stories

Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077: What Caused the Video Game's Disastrous Rollout
  2. Oppo A12 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  3. Motorola Nio Design, Colour Leaked in Live Images
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  5. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  6. Amazon Prime Video Series Tandav Accused of ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Oppo A93 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Which Are Most Popular Telecom Recharge Plans in India?
  10. MIUI 12.5 Developer Version Rollout Begins for 28 Xiaomi Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Flagship Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With 90 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India
  3. Apple Extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
  4. Amazon Prime Video Web Series Tandav Asked to Be Banned for Disrespecting Hindu Deities
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Full Development Didn’t Start Until Late 2016, CD Projekt Employees Reveal
  6. Oppo A12 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  7. Itel Vision 1 Pro With Quad-Core SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Nio Appears in ‘Sky’ Colour With a Quad Rear Camera Setup in Leaked Pictures
  9. NASA Test of Mega Moon Rocket Engines Cut Short Unexpectedly
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com