Apple has upgraded its MacBook Pro lineup, launching the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the new Magic Keyboard instead of the earlier butterfly keyboard. The new MacBook Pro model also has 10th-generation Intel Core processors to deliver up to 80 percent faster experience over the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro model. The Cupertino company has also offered 16GB of RAM in the base configuration along with 256GB of SSD. Further, users can avail up to 32GB RAM upgrade along with up to 4TB of storage.

13-inch MacBook Pro price in India, availability details

The 13-inch MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,22,990. Apple hasn't provided any concrete availability details given the ongoing lockdown, though it has mentioned in its release that the new model will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers in the coming days. The new MacBook Pro will be available for purchase in the US at a starting price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 98,300). There will also be a $100 (roughly Rs. 7,600) discount specifically for education customers in the US.

13-inch MacBook Pro specifications, features

Apple has retained the 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display on the new MacBook Pro that was featured on the previous 13-inch model. The display panel comes with a 2560x1600 pixels resolution that brings a 227ppi of pixel density and has 500 nits brightness. However, there are notable changes on the part of internals. You'll get a quad-core 10th Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2GHz (Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz), along with 6MB shared L3 cache and 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be upgraded to 32GB as well.

Further, the new MacBook Pro has integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics that are touted to deliver up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro model. The new graphics are also capable of enabling 4K video edit and providing a smoother gameplay experience than what you'd get on the predecessor. Additionally, there is an option to connect the new MacBook Pro to Pro Display XDR and avail 6K resolution.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch model has the Magic Keyboard that Apple provided to the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November last year. This is also the same keyboard that was featured on the refreshed Macbook Air that debuted in March. The new keyboard is an upgrade to the existing butterfly keyboard and has a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel. There is also the inverted-T arrangement for arrow keys. Plus, you'll get a Touch Bar for touch controls.

Apple has also offered Touch ID support on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model that works along with the built-in Apple T2 security chip to deliver an enhanced security experience. Of course, you'll also get macOS Catalina out-of-the-box.

