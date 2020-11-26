MacBook models in 2021 are tipped to have both Apple Silicon and Intel chips as options. This comes after noted TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released his predictions for the possible launch timeline of the redesigned Macbook range with the new Apple Silicon. He claims that a redesign for the Apple Silicon-based MacBook line-up will be launched in the second half of 2021. However, a new leak claims that the redesigned MacBook range may also see Intel-powered models next year.

Noted tipster "L0vetodream" adds that the redesigned MacBook models expected to launch in the second half of 2021 will not only be Apple Silicon-based. He retweeted a MacRumors report on Kuo's predictions adding “not only for Silicon”, hinting that company will not only launch Apple Silicon-powered MacBook models. It is therefore presumed that the tipster may be implying that more Intel-powered MacBooks will be part of the redesign strategy as well.

At WWDC, Apple announced its intentions to reduce its reliance on Intel chips for its Mac line-up. The company said it would take about two years for the entire Mac line-up to transition to the new Apple Silicon chips. Just earlier this month, the Cupertino giant introduced new versions of its popular MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac mini computers powered by its in-house Apple M1 SoC. This new processor features eight cores (four high-power and four power-efficient) as well as a custom integrated GPU.

However, this new leak claims that Apple will launch more Intel-based MacBook models. It is possible that 2021 may see redesigned Intel-based MacBook models as a complete transition to Apple chips might need more time.

Kuo previously reported Apple's redesigning plans are for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. He has also indicated the arrival of refreshed Mac desktops. These may include the rumoured 24-inch iMac with a new design as well as a smaller version of the Mac Pro.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.