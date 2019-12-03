Technology News
loading

Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit

The lawsuit covers purchasers of model year 2015 or later MacBook laptops, and model year 2016 or later MacBook Pros laptops.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 15:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit

Judge said Apple must face claims that its troubleshooting program did not provide an effective fix

Highlights
  • A US judge rejected Apple's bid to dismiss proposed class action lawsuit
  • Customers alleged in the lawsuit that Apple concealed the issue
  • Customers claimed their MacBook keyboards suffered from sticky keys

A US federal judge on Monday rejected Apple's bid to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit by customers who said it knew and concealed how the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California said Apple must face claims that its troubleshooting program did not provide an "effective fix" for MacBook design defects, or fully compensate customers for their out-of-pocket expenses while seeking repairs.

Customers claimed that their MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air laptop keyboards suffered from sticky keys, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

They also said Apple's service program was inadequate because the Cupertino, California-based company often provided replacement keyboards that had the same problems.

The lawsuit covers purchasers of model year 2015 or later MacBook laptops, and model year 2016 or later MacBook Pros laptops. It seeks a variety of damages for violations of several states' consumer protection laws.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Benjamin Johns, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he was pleased with the decision and looked forward to pursuing the case.

Last month, Apple introduced a MacBook Pro with a larger screen and new "Magic" keyboard with the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry. The hinged butterfly mechanism resembles a butterfly's wings.

Mac sales, including various MacBook models, accounted for about 10 percent of Apple's $260.2 billion of net sales in its fiscal year ended September 28.

The case is In re: MacBook Keyboard Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-02813.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook
Huawei Nova 6 Live Images Leak Ahead of December 5 Launch
Honor Smartphones
Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Black Widow, the Next Marvel Movie
  6. Xiaomi Re-Launches Mi Credit Personal Loan Service in India
  7. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  8. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit
  2. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on December 10 via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  3. Huawei Nova 6 Live Images Leak Ahead of December 5 Launch
  4. Twitter Makes Global Changes to Comply With Privacy Laws
  5. Xiaomi Mi Credit Personal Loan Service Re-Launched in India With Promise of Real-Time Approval, Paperless KYC
  6. Huawei Watch GT 2 India Launch Set for December 5
  7. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Sets Up Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Marvel Adventure
  8. Spotify Premium India Annual Plan Down to Rs. 699, a Saving of Up to 50 Percent
  9. Apple Names the Best Apps, Games of the 2019: Check the Winners Here
  10. From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.