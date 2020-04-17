Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan

Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan

Apple has detailed how the new feature will work on MacBook models through a support page.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 April 2020 15:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan

The new feature won’t be available to MacBook models launched before 2016

Highlights
  • Apple will offer the new battery health feature on macOS 10.15.5 Catalina
  • It will be provided to all MacBook models that support Thunderbolt 3
  • Apple will enable the feature by default

Apple is adding a new feature called “Battery health management” to macOS with a view to improve the lifespan of batteries available on its newer MacBook models. The feature that has been released as a part of the latest preview of macOS 10.15.5 Catalina, works similar to the Battery Health feature present on iPhone models. It will be limited to the MacBook models that support Thunderbolt 3. This means the feature will be a part of all MacBook Pro models launched since 2016 and all Retina MacBook Air versions.

As detailed through a support page on the Apple site, the Battery health management feature will be available to improve battery lifespan of your MacBook by reducing the rate at which it chemically ages. The feature will be enabled by default, though users will have the option to disable it manually.

“Based on the measurements that it collects, battery health management may reduce your battery's maximum charge when in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that your battery charges to a level that's optimised for your usage—reducing wear on the battery, and slowing its chemical aging,” Apple explained in its support page.

Once available, the Battery health management feature will start recording your charging patterns to adjust the maximum level of charging required by your MacBook. This means that instead of providing the current to charge 100 percent of your battery capacity, there will be 100 percent of what should be provided to the battery to maximise its lifespan.

Of course, you won't notice any difference on the battery level indicator available on the status bar of your MacBook. You'll, however, be indicated through the battery status menu when the battery requires service. This sounds similar to how you can check the maximum capacity of your iPhone's battery by going to the Battery Health settings.

Additionally, since Apple will reduce its peak capacity to extend the lifespan of the battery, you would notice some differences in terms of the usage you'll get from your MacBook. There aren't any specifics about the difference in the battery charge that will come into effect through the update.

“While battery health management benefits your battery's long-term lifespan, it can also reduce the amount of time your Mac runs on one battery charge when capacity limits are applied,” the company noted.

That being said, if you don't care about the lifespan or you seriously need usage that could be in case you're travelling or are about to go at a place where you won't get a charging point, you'll be able to manually turn off the new addition by going through System Preferences > Energy Saver and then clicking the Battery Health... button. A pop-up screen will be available from where you need to click the Battery health management option to disable the feature.

apple macos catalina battery health management macbook screenshot Apple

macOS 10.15.5 Catalina will come with settings to disable the Battery health management feature
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple's new move will be a part of all the newer MacBook models through the public release of macOS 10.15.5 Catalina. Nevertheless, developers can check its functionality through the latest developer preview.

Instead of bringing the Battery health management feature silently, Apple has announced its development way before its debut to overcome any criticism — something that it did face earlier while enabling battery heath optimisation on iPhone. This would help making users understand the change ahead of its arrival publicly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: macOS 10.15.5 Catalina, Apple, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9

Related Stories

    Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
    2. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
    3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
    4. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
    5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
    6. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
    7. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
    8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
    9. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
    10. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
    #Latest Stories
    1. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
    2. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
    3. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
    4. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
    5. Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant
    6. Minecraft With Nvidia RTX for Windows 10 Beta Is Live: Here’s How to Download
    7. Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listings
    8. OnePlus 8 Series Price in China Suggests What We Can Expect in India
    9. Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
    10. Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com