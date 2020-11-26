Technology News
  MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First and Third Party Peripherals: Report

MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report

MacBook laptops and Mac mini users are unable to connect their AirPods, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 November 2020 12:19 IST
MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report

Mac mini users rely on wireless external peripherals to save onboard ports

Highlights
  • MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini users are facing Bluetooth issues
  • Users have shared complains on Reddit and other forums
  • Bluetooth issues seem to prevail across third- and first-party products

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 processor are reportedly having Bluetooth connectivity issues with users complaining about intermittent disconnects and in some cases, non-functional Bluetooth connections. Users of these three products are having trouble connecting with third-party Bluetooth accessories. There are also reports of users facing Bluetooth issues with Apple's own Bluetooth keyboard, mouse, and AirPods. Apple has not yet responded to these complaints and it is unclear if there will be a fix anytime soon.

According to a report by MacRumors citing user complaints from Reddit and its own forums, M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are having issues with Bluetooth connectivity. Users have reported problems with third-party accessories like Bluetooth mice, keyboards, and headphones, as well as Apple products such as AirPods, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. The issues seem to be even more bothersome for Mac mini users as they rely on external peripherals in order to save onboard ports for other hardware.

One of the users on Reddit mentioned that the M1-powered Mac mini does not recognise the Logitech MX Keys keyboard and MX Master 3 wireless mouse when it boots up, leading the user to connect a wired keyboard and mouse. However, after every reboot, Mac mini does not recognise the wireless peripherals, preventing the user from logging in.

Another user shared that the Logitech Unifying Receiver Bluetooth dongle solved the connectivity issues with Logitech's products.

Apple launched the M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini earlier this month. The three products constitute Apple's first lineup of machines with its in-house M1 processor, as the company has typically used Intel processors in the past.

As of now, Apple has not responded to these issues and Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for a statement. This report will be updated when we get a response.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple, Mac mini, Logitech
MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
