MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini SSD Upgrade Prices Dropped by Apple

, 20 March 2019
The reduced prices for SSD upgrades are now live in US, UK, and Canada

Highlights

  • 1.5TB SSD upgrades for MacBook Air are down by $100
  • 2TB SSD upgrades for MacBook Pro are down by $200
  • Price of 64GB RAM upgrade has also been slashed for Mac Pro

Apple has quietly reduced the prices for some of the SSD upgrades on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini computers. The reduced prices are now live on Apple Store in various countries, including US, UK, and Canada. While the prices of SSD upgrades to 1TB or below seems to have remained unchanged, the 1.5TB, 2TB, 4TB upgrades for various notebooks are cheaper by anywhere between $100 (roughly Rs. 7,100) and $400 (roughly Rs. 28,500). The SSD upgrade price cuts come on the heels of the launch of upgraded iMac models.

As seen on the Apple US site, the company is now offering the 1.5TB SSD upgrade for the base MacBook Air for just $1,100 (roughly Rs. 78,500), down from earlier pricing of $1,200 (roughly Rs. 85,600). Similarly, the 1.5TB SSD upgrade for MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is now listed at just $900 (roughly Rs. 64,200).

macbook air SSD MacBook Air

MacBook Air 1.5TB SSD upgrade has become cheaper by $100

For Mac mini, the 2TB SSD upgrade is down $200 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for both base variant and the upgraded version. MacBook Pro 2TB SSD upgrades have also seen a $200 price drop for all 13-inch and 15-inch models, whereas the price for 4TB SSD upgrades has been taken down by $400 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for 15-inch MacBook Pro models.

In addition to the price cut for SSD upgrades, Apple has also reduced the pricing of RAM upgrade for 2013 Mac Pro. The 64GB RAM upgrade now costs just $800 (roughly Rs. 57,100), down from $1,200. The reduced prices were first spotted by MacRumors.

It is unclear if the reduced prices for SSD and RAM upgrades will have any impact on the prices of Mac devices in India. We have reached out to Apple for more clarity and will update the story when we hear back.

Meanwhile, Apple on Tuesday introduced upgraded iMac models in several countries, including India. The upgraded models include up to 9th generation octa-core Intel processors as well as Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Pro, Apple Mac Mini, Apple Mac Pro
Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI Beta Testing Programme Begins
