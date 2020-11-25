MacBook Air With M1 Processor Scores Over One Million Points on AnTuTu

MacBook Air with the recently launched Apple M1 chipset has been spotted on AnTuTu, posting a score of over one million points on the benchmarking site. It trumps iPad Pro with A12Z processor, and the new MacBook Air disguises itself as an iPad Pro with iOS 14.2 software. Apple used the AnTuTu iOS app for the test as macOS Big Sur is capable of running iOS apps on M1-based models. The MacBook Air with M1 chip was recently spotted on Geekbench as well, posting impressive scores there as well.

AnTuTu has published scores of the M1-based MacBook Air and it manages to achieve 11,19,243 points that includes a CPU score of 2,82,265, GPU score of 5,38,944, MEM score of 1,89,921, and UX score of 1,08,113. On its blog, AnTuTu compares it with the powerful iPad Pro 4 512GB storage version and claims that the MacBook Air leads by 50.65 percent in CPU score, 43.78 percent in GPU score, 64.98 percent in MEM score, 38.66 percent in UX score, and 48.19 percent in total score.

MacBook Air with M1 chip is touted to be the first to achieve one million points in AnTuTu v8 iOS app. These benchmarks stand as testimony to the performance capabilities of the M1 processor. On Geekbench, MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, macOS 11.0.1, and Apple Silicon processor managed to achieve a single-core score of 1,687 and a multi-core score of 7,433. The listing also reveals a base frequency of 3.2GHz that is significantly higher than the base clock speed of 2.3GHz of the Intel Core i9-9880H processor found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Therefore, MacBook Air with the M1 processor also comfortably beats the top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Intel Core i9-9880H processor, both in terms of single-core (1,029) and multi-core (6,012) scores.

