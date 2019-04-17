Apple has updated the specifications of its MacBook Air 2018 model to highlight that it now has a display brightness of up to 400 nits. This is notably up from the 300 nits brightness specified previously. The change has reportedly come via the macOS 10.14.4 update that was released last month. While the Cupertino, California-based company didn't mention the screen brightness upgrade in the official changelog pertaining to the macOS update, the change has now been confirmed. The listing of the new MacBook Air is also explicitly reflecting the change in the display brightness.

As first spotted by Reddit users, Apple has updated the specifications of MacBook Air 2018 to reflect the change in the display brightness. The MacBook Air was originally listed with up to 300 nits of brightness that has now been upgraded to 400 nits.

Apple confirmed to MacRumors that the change has been implemented through the macOS 10.14.4 update. The changelog didn't specify the upgrade, though it hinted at a correction on the default brightness front. "Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)," reads the changelog.

It is worth pointing out that despite increasing the default display brightness, Apple's specifications page doesn't show any change to the battery life of the MacBook Air 2018. The new MacBook Air is still rated to offer up to 12 hours of wireless Web access on a single charge.

Also, with the change, the MacBook Air 2018 is capable of 100 nits more display brightness than what's available on the regular MacBook. The latter supports up to 300 nits of display brightness.

