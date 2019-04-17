Technology News

MacBook Air 2018 Display Brightness Bumped Up to 400 Nits With macOS 10.14.4 Update

, 17 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MacBook Air 2018 Display Brightness Bumped Up to 400 Nits With macOS 10.14.4 Update

MacBook Air 2018 was originally supporting up to 300 nits display brightness

Highlights

Display brightness on new MacBook Air got upgraded via macOS 10.14.4

Changelog for macOS update didn't explicitly mention the change

However, it suggested a correction related to default screen brightness

Apple has updated the specifications of its MacBook Air 2018 model to highlight that it now has a display brightness of up to 400 nits. This is notably up from the 300 nits brightness specified previously. The change has reportedly come via the macOS 10.14.4 update that was released last month. While the Cupertino, California-based company didn't mention the screen brightness upgrade in the official changelog pertaining to the macOS update, the change has now been confirmed. The listing of the new MacBook Air is also explicitly reflecting the change in the display brightness.

As first spotted by Reddit users, Apple has updated the specifications of MacBook Air 2018 to reflect the change in the display brightness. The MacBook Air was originally listed with up to 300 nits of brightness that has now been upgraded to 400 nits.

Apple confirmed to MacRumors that the change has been implemented through the macOS 10.14.4 update. The changelog didn't specify the upgrade, though it hinted at a correction on the default brightness front. "Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)," reads the changelog.

It is worth pointing out that despite increasing the default display brightness, Apple's specifications page doesn't show any change to the battery life of the MacBook Air 2018. The new MacBook Air is still rated to offer up to 12 hours of wireless Web access on a single charge.

Also, with the change, the MacBook Air 2018 is capable of 100 nits more display brightness than what's available on the regular MacBook. The latter supports up to 300 nits of display brightness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apple MacBook Air MREA2HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MREA2HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution2560x1600 pixels
TouchscreenNo
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac
Hard diskNo
SSD128GB
GraphicsIntel Integrated HD Graphics
Weight1.23kg
Apple MacBook Air MRE82HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MRE82HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
Display resolution2560x1600 pixels
TouchscreenNo
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac
Hard diskNo
SSD128GB
GraphicsIntel Integrated HD Graphics
Weight1.25kg
Apple MacBook Air MREE2HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MREE2HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac
Hard disk128GB
SSDNo
Apple MacBook Air MREC2HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MREC2HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac
Hard diskNo
SSDNo
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN/A Laptop

Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN/A Laptop

Display size13.30-inch
ProcessorCore i5
RAM8GB
OSMac
Hard disk256GB
SSDNo
Further reading: MacBook Air 2018, Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Air, Apple, New MacBook Air
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi Y3 Listed on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
Redmi Note 6 Pro
MacBook Air 2018 Display Brightness Bumped Up to 400 Nits With macOS 10.14.4 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. PUBG's New Update Brings Zombie: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 20:9 Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Redmi Note 7 to Go on Open Sale in India Tomorrow via Flipkart, Mi.com
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting Software Update in India With Camera Improvements
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  6. OnePlus 7 Cases Tip Design Details, SIM Tray Transferred to the Bottom
  7. Honor 20i with Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710F SoC Launched
  8. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  9. Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, More Phones Listed With Offers on Paytm, Amazon
  10. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.