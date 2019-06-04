Technology News

New Mac Pro With Modular Design Unveiled at WWDC 2019 Alongside 6K Apple Pro Display XDR

Apple's new top-end workstation is aimed at pro content creators who need massive processing power.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 02:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New Mac Pro With Modular Design Unveiled at WWDC 2019 Alongside 6K Apple Pro Display XDR

The new Mac Pro 2019 has a starting price of $5,999

Highlights
  • The Mac Pro can be configured with a 28-core Xeon CPU and 1.5TB of RAM
  • It is designed to be powerful, modular, and upgradeable
  • Apple promised an all-new Mac Pro after criticism from pro users

Apple has finally updated its aged Mac Pro professional desktop workstation with an all-new design that promises to be flexible and upgradeable while delivering unprecedented performance. To go along with it, the company also unveiled a brand new 6K HDR monitor called the Pro Display XDR. Both new products will be available in the fall of 2019. With these launches, Apple is hoping to show professional content creators that it is still committed to them, after years of sacrificing expansion and traditional power-user features and prioritising stylish, sleek designs. These two new products are of course expensive, with the new Mac Pro starting at $5,999 (approximately Rs. 4,14,438) while the Pro Display XDR will start at $4,999 (approximately Rs. 3,45,353) not including the stand.

Apple first promised to redesign the Mac Pro in 2017, following intense criticism of the "trashcan" design of the then-current model and a slow pace of upgrades that saw the machine's specifications fall out of date. That launch timeframe later slipped to 2019, and the new version has now been unveiled for the first time.

The new Mac Pro features a design that echoes the original Mac Pro, with a steel body, a mesh front panel, and handles at the top. It is designed to be upgradeable with eight user-accessible PCIe slots. Apple has designed a new MPX module standard that combines PCIe and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity in a form factor designed for easy cooling.

The Mac Pro will have an 8-core 3.5GHz Intel Xeon processor, with 12-core, 16-core, 24-core and 28-core options available. Memory support goes up to 1.5TB, and users can configure up to two MPX modules, each featuring two newly announced AMD Radeon Vega II GPUs for up to 56 Teraflops of graphics bandwidth. Each Mac Pro will have a 1400W power supply and up to two 2TB PCIe SSDs. Apple's T2 security chip is also included.

The base model priced at $5,999 will have the 8-core Xeon CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPU. The prices of higher-end configurations have not yet been announced.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A, dual 10Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5. The body is 52.9cm tall without its optional wheels, 45cm deep, and 21.8cm wide. It weighs 18kg.

Mac Pro users will also be able to add Apple's new Afterburner, a custom add-in video accelerator card that will allow three uncompressed 8K video streams to be played simultaneously.

apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019 ndtv wwdc

The Pro Display XDR was designed to complement the new Mac Pro

 

 

The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K Retina monitor with 1000nits of continuous display brightness and up to 1600nits of peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Apple calls this "eXtreme Dynamic Range", and it has been achieved thanks to a fine-tuned direct backlight LED array and a rear panel that acts as a giant heatsink. Apple promises true 10-bit colour and super-wide viewing angles. 

The monitor is priced starting at $4,999, but an anti-glare option with a finely etched glass panel will cost $5,000 and the detachable Pro Stand which allows for tilt, swivel and height adjustment will cost $999 (approximately Rs. 69,000). The new Mac Pro can drive up to six 6K Pro Display XDR monitors. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Mac Pro, Mac Pro 2019, Pro Display XDR, Afterburner, WWDC, WWDC 2019
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Apple Announces iPadOS to Bolster Productivity on the iPad; Will Bring Enhanced Multi-Tasking, Revamped Home Screen, and More
Honor Smartphones
New Mac Pro With Modular Design Unveiled at WWDC 2019 Alongside 6K Apple Pro Display XDR
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. iOS 13 with Dark Mode, Enhanced Photos App, and More Announced
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  4. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  5. Mac Pro (2019), 6K Apple Pro Display XDR Unveiled at WWDC 2019
  6. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  7. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  8. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  9. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  10. Swiggy Launches Daily App for Homestyle Meals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.