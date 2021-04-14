Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse has been launched in China. The mouse makes its debut after Logitech and Baidu Brain announced a long-term partnership wherein the former will use the latter's Intelligent Speech and Machine Translation technologies in its products to help the company “strengthen the leadership in peripherals.” The mouse has been designed especially for people who create large amounts of content, as per the company. This device lets users create content with voice inputs, making the process “two or three times faster than typing.”

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse price, availability

As per a press release from Logitech, the Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and will be available via JD.com in China. It is currently available for pre-booking and the sales will begin sometime later this month. The mouse is launched in Graphite, Off-White, and Rose color options.

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse specifications, features

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is compatible with Windows 7 and above along with MacOS 10.13 and above. The mouse features a voice button just below the scrolling wheel. After pressing it, users can dictate text and the mouse will translate it to text by using speech recognition technology. As per the company, the mouse offers translation capability for English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Thai languages. As per the JD.com listing, the mouse can dictate roughly 400 words per minute, and has an accuracy rate of about 98 percent.

The Voice M380 Wireless Mouse offers precise cursor control and a comfortable rubber grip. The company claims that it can work perfectly with voice inputs from a distance of 10m. As per Delphine Donne-Crock, General Manager, Creativity and Productivity Business Group, Logitech, the company plans to integrate Baidu's artificial intelligence (AI) technology in future products and solutions for better productivity and creativity in the digital world.

Baidu Brain is Baidu's AI technology engine and open AI platform that backs all company's businesses “to help firms accelerate AI implementation.” As per a company blog post, Baidu Brain currently runs version 6.0 that features “knowledge-enhanced multimodal deep semantic understanding.”

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.