Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched

The mouse is the first product launched under the Logitech–Baidu Brain partnership.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2021 17:06 IST
Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse with Speech Input has a dedicated voice button

Highlights
  • Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is exclusive to China for now
  • It offers support for multiple languages including English
  • Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse comes in multiple colours

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse has been launched in China. The mouse makes its debut after Logitech and Baidu Brain announced a long-term partnership wherein the former will use the latter's Intelligent Speech and Machine Translation technologies in its products to help the company “strengthen the leadership in peripherals.” The mouse has been designed especially for people who create large amounts of content, as per the company. This device lets users create content with voice inputs, making the process “two or three times faster than typing.”

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse price, availability

As per a press release from Logitech, the Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and will be available via JD.com in China. It is currently available for pre-booking and the sales will begin sometime later this month. The mouse is launched in Graphite, Off-White, and Rose color options.

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse specifications, features

Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse is compatible with Windows 7 and above along with MacOS 10.13 and above. The mouse features a voice button just below the scrolling wheel. After pressing it, users can dictate text and the mouse will translate it to text by using speech recognition technology. As per the company, the mouse offers translation capability for English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Thai languages. As per the JD.com listing, the mouse can dictate roughly 400 words per minute, and has an accuracy rate of about 98 percent.

The Voice M380 Wireless Mouse offers precise cursor control and a comfortable rubber grip. The company claims that it can work perfectly with voice inputs from a distance of 10m. As per Delphine Donne-Crock, General Manager, Creativity and Productivity Business Group, Logitech, the company plans to integrate Baidu's artificial intelligence (AI) technology in future products and solutions for better productivity and creativity in the digital world.

Baidu Brain is Baidu's AI technology engine and open AI platform that backs all company's businesses “to help firms accelerate AI implementation.” As per a company blog post, Baidu Brain currently runs version 6.0 that features “knowledge-enhanced multimodal deep semantic understanding.”

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse, Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse Price, Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse Specifications, Logitech, Baidu Brain, Baidu
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March 2021 Security Patch With System, Network Improvements in Latest Update
Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  3. Moto G20 Specifications Surface Online, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  5. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  6. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptops Launched in India
  7. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  8. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Cameras Launched
  9. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  10. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March 2021 Security Patch With System, Network Improvements in Latest Update
  3. Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III With Variable Telephoto Lenses Launched; Xperia 10 III Debut As Well
  4. Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS
  5. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 Cricket Matches Online
  6. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 Gets April Update With Ability to Transfer PS5 Games to External Storage, Social Features, More
  8. Realme 8 Pro 108-Megapixel Camera Is Smaller Than Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Watch Teardown Video
  9. Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched, Realme Phone to Be the First to Feature the Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com