Technology News
loading

Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand

Logitech said demand accelerated in the three months as people started using its video conferencing equipment, software, and webcams amid lockdowns.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2020 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Arnd Wiegmann

Logitech also retained the forecast it gave in March for mid-single-digit percentage sales growth

Highlights
  • Rise in remote working led to an increase in sales to $709.2 million
  • Logitech's operating income on a non-GAAP rose 23.3 percent
  • For the full year, the company reported a 6.7 percent rise in sales

Logitech has reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly sales on Tuesday as more people used its computer products while working from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Logitech said demand accelerated in the three months to the end of March as schools and offices shut down to prevent the spread of the disease and their staff started using its video conferencing equipment, software, and webcams.

The rise in remote working - teachers giving lessons via video link and doctors giving virtual consultations - contributed to an increase in sales in the company's fiscal fourth quarter to $709.2 million (roughly Rs. 5,350 crores) from $624.3 million (roughly Rs. 4,700 crores) a year earlier.

"Video conferencing, working remotely, creating and streaming content, and gaming are long-term secular trends driving our business," Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell said in a statement. "The pandemic hasn't changed these trends; it has accelerated them."

Logitech's operating income on a non-GAAP accounting basis rose 23.3 percent to $79 million (roughly Rs. 596 crores).

For the full year, the company reported a 6.7 percent rise in sales, meeting its forecast for a mid-to high-single-digit percentage increase, while its annual non-GAAP operating income, at $387 million (roughly Rs. 2,920 crores), beat its target range of $365 - 375 million (roughly Rs. 2,750 crores - roughly Rs. 2,830 crores).

Logitech also retained the forecast it gave in March for mid-single-digit percentage sales growth in constant currencies for the year to the end of March 2021 and a rise in operating profit to $380-400 million.

Andreas Mueller, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank, said the operating results were better than expected despite higher customs duties and freight costs.

"The stock remains attractive, thanks in part to a strong balance sheet," Mueller said. The company's shares rose 3.3 percent in early trade on the Swiss exchange.

The star performers during the fourth quarter were video collaboration devices - cameras, microphones, and software that enable online meetings. Sales increased by 60 percent. Logitech said it would continue to invest in the area with increased marketing and new products as it expects the trend to continue.

Sales of PC webcams jumped by 32 percent, with particularly strong growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific region, Logitech said, also helped by increased remote working.

People locked in at home were spending more time playing computer games, with sales of keyboards, mice, and headset sales for gaming up 8 percent despite a tough comparison with last year when demand surged due to the success of the Fortnite game.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech, Earnings Call
Aarogya Setu App Likely to Be Made Mandatory for Air Travellers Post Lockdown
Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, Reno 3 Pro, More Phones Listed With Cashback, Telecom Offers: All Details

Related Stories

Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  7. Honor 9X Pro Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A31 (2020) With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Smartphone Shipments in China Up 17 Percent in April, Signals Likely Rebound: Government Data
  3. Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand
  4. Aarogya Setu App Likely to Be Made Mandatory for Air Travellers Post Lockdown
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support
  6. BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  7. Aarogya Setu App Download Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Ministry of Railways
  8. ‘LG Wing’ Rotating Screen Smartphone Tipped, Expected to Arrive in H2 2020
  9. Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, Reno 3 Pro, More Phones Listed With Cashback, Telecom Offers: All Details
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com