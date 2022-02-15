Technology News
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard, Logitech POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Launched in India

Logitech POP Keys is priced at Rs. 9,995, while Logitech POP Mouse is priced at Rs. 2,995.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 February 2022 14:12 IST
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard, Logitech POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Launched in India

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard is offered in Blast, Daydream, and Heartbreaker colour options

Highlights
  • Logitech POP Keys, POP Mouse get Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • The mechanical keyboard has four swappable emoji keys
  • Logitech POP Mouse has Logitech High Precision Optical Tracking

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard and POP Mouse were launched in India on Tuesday, February 15. The wireless mechanical keyboard from Logitech features a set of dedicated emoji keys that are reprogrammable. Logitech POP Keys features a typewriter-style, new generation function (fn) shortcuts like snip screen, mute mic, and media keys. Logitech POP Mouse features a button at the top that can be configured as a shortcut to send emojis in a chat. Both Logitech POP devices feature multi-device connectivity — up to three devices at a time.

Logitech POP Keys, Logitech POP Mouse price in India

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard is priced at Rs. 9,995, while Logitech POP Mouse is priced at Rs. 2,995. Logitech's mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse are offered in Blast, Daydream, and Heartbreaker colour options. Both get a one-year limited hardware warranty.

Logitech POP Keys, Logitech POP Mouse specifications, features

The Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard wirelessly connects to devices — Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS using Bluetooth v5.1 LE and has a range of 10 metres. The mechanical keyboard can also be connected to devices using Logi Bolt USB Receiver.

The mechanical keyboard by Logitech has 12 fn (function) shortcuts that include media keys, voice-to-text, mic mute, and snip screen to name a few. Alongside, Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard also features four emoji keys on the right corner. Logitech provides four more emoji keycaps in the box and these keys can be further customised using the Logitech Software app. Logitech claims that with two AAA batteries, the keyboard can last for up to three years.

Logitech POP Mouse can connect to devices — Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS — wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.1 or through the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. It uses a Logitech High Precision Optical Tracking sensor that has a range of 1,000 to 4,000dpi. It features four buttons — left and right clicks, scroll wheel as middle click, and top button. The top button can be customised as a shortcut for the user's favourite emoji, which requires the Logitech Software app for customisation.

The new wireless mouse from Logitech requires a single AA battery that is said to give it a battery life of up to 24 months. Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard measures 138.47x321.2x35.4mm and weighs 779 grams with the batteries. Logitech POP Mouse measures 104.8x59.4x35.2mm and weighs 82 grams with the batteries.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets New Santorini Map, Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With 1.8.5 Update

