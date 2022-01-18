Technology News
Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students

Logitech Pen is said to offer up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

18 January 2022
Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech Pen is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

  • The Logitech Pen packs a rechargeable battery
  • Logitech Pen can be recharged via a USB Type-C port
  • The stylus is said to last 30-minutes with 30-second charging

Logitech has unveiled a new stylus named Logitech Pen for touchscreen Chromebooks. The new Logitech Pen is designed for students, and is compatible with Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) enabled Chromebook devices. It is claimed to ensure automatic pairing. The active tip of the stylus features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The battery of the Logitech Pen is said to offer up to 15 days of regular school use. The stylus is said to last 30 minutes with a 30-second charge. The military-grade durable Logitech Pen is certified to be spill-resistant as well.

Logitech Pen price, availability

The Logitech Pen will be available for purchase only for education resellers in the United States and select markets for a suggested retail price of $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,800). It comes with three years of limited hardware warranty as well.

Logitech Pen specifications, features

As mentioned, the Logitech Pen works with all USI-enabled touchscreen devices including Chromebooks from leading brands without the need to pair first. Like pen and paper, teachers can write on students' Chromebooks and students can even work on each others' Chromebook laptops or tablets with their own Logitech Pen. Logitech Pen features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that according to the company will allow students to write much clearer lines or characters than with a finger. It offers a storage option via Pen loop.

Logitech Pen has a smart sleep feature that automatically puts the stylus in sleep mode when not in use. It also has a low battery LED alert for 10 percent of charge. The Logitech Pen can be recharged via a USB Type-C port. It packs a rechargeable Li-ion battery and promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Logitech says that a 30-second charge will give 30 minutes of playtime.

The stylus has military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability. Logitech Pen is certified to be spill-resistant with drop certification up to 1.2 metres. Logitech Pen measure 151mm in length. It has a grip length of 65.5mm and a maximum thickness is 10.42mm. The stylus weighs 15 grams.

Logitech Pen is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Other devices supported by the Stylus include Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H CP514-1H, CP514-1HH, CP514-2H, CP514-1W, CP514-1W), and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W, CP713-3W).

It works with Lenovo devices like Lenovo 300e Chromebook Gen 3, Lenovo 500e Chromebook Gen 3, Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 / IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, Lenovo 10e Tablet, Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Gen 1, and Lenovo Flex 5 CB. HP Chromebook x2, HP Chromebook x2 11c, HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, HP Chromebook x360 12b, HP Elite c1030 Chromebook / HP Chromebook x360 13c, HP x360 14b, and HP x360 14c are supported HP devices.

Logitech Pen is also compatible with ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3, ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1, ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA, ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5400), ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500), Asus Flip C536, and Asus Flip CM5.

Nithya P Nair
OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

