After the MX Ergo trackball mouse and MX Master 2S precision-tracking wireless mouse, Logitech has now unveiled the MX Vertical as its newest mouse focused on ergonomics. The new offering comes as a vertical mouse with a unique "natural handshake" design. Logitech has offered a 57-degree vertical angle for improved posture along with less muscle strain and wrist pressure. The MX Vertical is touted to reduce muscular activity by up to 10 percent compared to a standard mouse without any loss in overall performance. Also, there is a 4,000 DPI high-precision sensor that helps reduce hand movements and fatigue. The company says that the vertical mouse combines the performance of the flagship MX-Series models along with a science-driven ergonomic design.

Logitech MX Vertical price

The Logitech MX Vertical price in the US has been set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The mouse will be available is already available for pre-orders through the official Logitech site, while it will hit select retail stores starting September. Details about its availability in India and global markets are yet to be announced.

Logitech MX Vertical specifications, features

Unlike the previously launched MX Ergo and MX Master 2S, the handshake design of the MX Vertical makes it a distinguished offering in the range of MX-Series mice. Logitech claims that the mouse was both tested and approved by 'ergonomists'. It sports a comfort form that enables the design to fit a variety of hand shapes and designs, while there is a textured rubber surface and a thumb rest to help users have a solid and natural grip.

Under the hood, the Logitech MX Vertical has a 4,000 DPI high-precision sensor that is touted to result in up to four times fewer hand movements and reduce fatigue. The mouse also includes a cursor switch that lets you adjust the DPI sensitivity as per your requirements. Being a wireless mouse, there is a built-in rechargeable battery that is rated to last for up to four months on a full charge. There is also fast charging support that enables three house of use on a quick one-minute charge. The mouse also works with Logitech Easy-Switch and Logitech Flow to let you seamlessly switch between two computers and perform tasks such as copy and paste content, images, and documents between them.

"We know that many computer users experience discomfort or pain in their hand, forearm and in their wrists," said Delphine Donne-Crock, General Manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech, in a press statement while announcing the new mouse. "To address this, we've created our most advanced ergonomic mouse yet, MX Vertical, designed with an innovative natural handshake position. The unique angle is optimized for an ergonomic posture and reduces both wrist pressure and forearm strain. With MX Vertical, you can maximise your productivity in comfort."