Logitech MX Master 3 has been launched in India as the latest addition to the company's Master series of mice. The wireless mouse boasts of “ultrafast and ultraprecise scrolling” with the new MagSpeed scroll wheel. Logitech says it has a design that supports the users hand and wrist, providing a comfortable experience during long work sessions. The MX Master 3 features a 4,000 DPI sensor and a rechargeable battery that, as per the company, can last up to 70 days on a single charge.

Logitech MX Master 3 price in India

The Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse is priced at Rs. 9,495 in India and is available for purchase through Amazon India and Logitech India website. It comes in two colour options namely, Graphite and Mid Grey. Notably, the Graphite variant of the MX Master 3 is priced higher at Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.

Logitech MX Master 3 specifications and features

With its Darkfield high precision sensor technology, the MX Master 3 by Logitech offers up to 4,000 DPI which can be set in increments of 50 DPI starting all the way from 200 DPI. There are seven buttons on the mouse including the wheel mode switch and the app switch button. You also get a thumbwheel and a gesture button. The MX Master 3 comes with a USB receiver and uses advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology for a stable connection. There is also Bluetooth connectivity if you don't want to use the receiver. The 500mAh battery can last for up to 70 days and Logitech says a quick one minute charger will give you three hours of usage. The MX Master 3 charges via a USB Type-C port.

The Logitech MX Master 3 works with the Logitech Options and Logitech Flow software for some customisability. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux. It can be paired with up to three devices at a time and can be switched between the three with the press of a button. You also get app-specific customisations for apps like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.