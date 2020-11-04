Logitech MX Keys has made its way to the Indian market. The wireless keyboard is part of Logitech's Master series and was originally launched last year. Logitech MX Keys can connect over Bluetooth or through the included USB receiver. It is compatible with a variety of operating systems. The MX Keys is a low-profile keyboard with concave keycaps for a better typing experience. You get a number pad, full sized arrow keys, and media shortcuts as well with Logitech MX Keys.

Logitech MX Keys price in India

Logitech MX Keys is priced at Rs. 12,995 and will be available for purchase through Amazon. As of now, it is not listed on the e-commerce platform or on the official website and there is no fixed date on when it will be available for purchase in India.

Logitech MX Keys specifications, features

Logitech MX Keys, according to the company, has been “designed for creatives and engineered for coders.” It comes with Logitech's Perfect Stroke keys that have a spherical dish design to match the shape of the fingertips. The keys have a matte coating for a smooth typing experience. The key stability has been increased to reduce noise and optimise responsiveness.

Logitech MX Keys is held together by a single metal plate that gives it a solid build. The keyboard is backlit with white lighting that turns on when you reach for the keys, thanks to an inbuilt proximity sensor. The lighting fades away when the keyboard does not detect any activity.

Like the MX Master 3 mouse, the MX Keys is also Flow-enabled that allows you to type on multiple devices seamlessly. In terms of battery life, Logitech says it can last for up to 10 days on a single charge with the backlight turned on. If you use the keyboard with the backlight turned off, it can last up to five months.

The MX Keys uses a USB Type-C cable to charge. It is compatible with Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Linux, and Android 6 or later when using with the USB receiver. In Bluetooth mode, it is compatible with Windows 8 or later, macOS 10.12 or later, Linux, iOS 9 or later, Android 6 or later. You get an Easy Switch button that allows you to switch from one system to another with ease.

