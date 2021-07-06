Technology News
Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo With Slim, Compact Design Launched in India

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 July 2021 18:37 IST
Logitech MK470 combo has quite clicks and key presses

Highlights
  • Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo costs Rs. 4,995
  • The combo is offered in two colours
  • Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard comes with a 2.4GHz receiver

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo has launched in India. Both the mouse and keyboard have a slim and compact form factor and are offered in two colour options. The combo connects with your desktop or laptop wirelessly through a small 2.4GHz USB receiver. Logitech MK470 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is battery powered. The Keyboard and Mouse Combo boasts of three years of battery life for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo price in India, availability

Logitech MK470 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is priced at Rs. 4,995. It is available in Graphite and Off White colours. The combo is available for purchase via Amazon where it is listed at Rs. 4,494.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo specifications, features

Logitech MK470 combo incudes a slim keyboard that is compact but includes a number pad. It has decent-sized keys and a bulge on the underside that raises it into a more ergonomic typing position. There are shortcuts on the 12 function keys but the arrow keys are in a notably different location that may take a little getting used to. It connects using a tiny 2.4GHz USB receiver and is powered by two AAA batteries. Logitech says the battery life can last up to 36 months. In terms of dimensions, it measures 143.9x373.5x21.3mm and weighs 558 grams.

The wireless mouse uses high precision optical tracking and has a 1,000dpi sensor resolution. There are three buttons on the mouse and the scroll wheel is mechanical. It is powered by a single AA battery that can last up to 18 months. The mouse has a low-profile design with a slightly raised back. In terms of dimensions, it measures 107x59x26.5mm and weighs just 100 grams.

Logitech MK470 combo is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, or later. The combo comes included with compatible batteries. Logitech says it is a ‘quiet' combo as well, which means it will have minimal key and mouse clicking sounds.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
