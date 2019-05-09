Technology News

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Mouse Launched at $150

Logitech promises a 'faster than wired' experience with the new high-end wireless gaming mouse.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Mouse Launched at $150

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech's new G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 10,500)

Highlights
  • Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a wireless version of the iconic G502 mouse
  • Logitech says its new wireless mouse will be 'faster than wired'
  • The G502 Lightspeed also supports wireless charging

Logitech has launched a wireless variant of its iconic G502 gaming mouse. The new Logitech G502 Lightspeed carries the same design as its predecessor but the company says the new mouse is very different on the inside. Logitech's latest wireless mouse is powered by the new Hero 16K sensor. The company had introduced its G502 gaming mouse back in 2014 and followed it up with the G502 Hero last year.

Logitech's new high-end wireless gaming mouse, G502 Lightspeed also comes with 11 programmable buttons. These buttons can be configured to run specific actions or macros based on user requirements. The wireless mouse also comes with an adjustable weight system.

On the inside, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed runs on the Hero 16K sensor which can support a resolution of up to 16,000 DPI. The sensor has been paired with a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M-based SoC. The combination helps bring automatic surface adjustments, letting users use the mouse on different types of surfaces.

The new wireless mouse uses the company's Lightspeed wireless technology that promises minimal input lag. Logitech says this is made possible due to a number of factors including a polling rate of 1ms of the wireless receiver, a power signal, and software optimizations. Logitech promises a 'faster than wired' gaming performance with the G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed also comes with support for wireless charging. You'll need to purchase a wireless charging mouse pad compatible with Logitech's PowerPlay wireless charging technology though.

The new high-end wireless mouse is available in the US right now at a price of $150 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Logitech hasn't announced any Indian pricing or availability dates yet but you can expect the new wireless gaming mouse to arrive here in the next couple of months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Logitech G502 HERO
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Amazon Gave Jobs to DOD Staff Working on Cloud Bid, Oracle Lawsuit Says
The Answer to Uber's Profit Challenge? It May Lie in Its Trove of Data
Honor Smartphones
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Mouse Launched at $150
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.