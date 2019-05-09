Logitech has launched a wireless variant of its iconic G502 gaming mouse. The new Logitech G502 Lightspeed carries the same design as its predecessor but the company says the new mouse is very different on the inside. Logitech's latest wireless mouse is powered by the new Hero 16K sensor. The company had introduced its G502 gaming mouse back in 2014 and followed it up with the G502 Hero last year.

Logitech's new high-end wireless gaming mouse, G502 Lightspeed also comes with 11 programmable buttons. These buttons can be configured to run specific actions or macros based on user requirements. The wireless mouse also comes with an adjustable weight system.

On the inside, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed runs on the Hero 16K sensor which can support a resolution of up to 16,000 DPI. The sensor has been paired with a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M-based SoC. The combination helps bring automatic surface adjustments, letting users use the mouse on different types of surfaces.

The new wireless mouse uses the company's Lightspeed wireless technology that promises minimal input lag. Logitech says this is made possible due to a number of factors including a polling rate of 1ms of the wireless receiver, a power signal, and software optimizations. Logitech promises a 'faster than wired' gaming performance with the G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed also comes with support for wireless charging. You'll need to purchase a wireless charging mouse pad compatible with Logitech's PowerPlay wireless charging technology though.

The new high-end wireless mouse is available in the US right now at a price of $150 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Logitech hasn't announced any Indian pricing or availability dates yet but you can expect the new wireless gaming mouse to arrive here in the next couple of months.