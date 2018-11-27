Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse With 11 Programmable Buttons Launched at Rs. 6,495

Logitech has launched its latest gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 HERO, in India. The company has revamped the previous G502 variant and it features the latest HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor. Other key features of the mouse an advanced optical sensor for tracking accuracy, customisable RGB lighting, custom game profiles, from 200 up to 16,000 DPI, and repositionable weights. Notably, the Logitech G502 HERO price in India has been set at Rs. 6,495. The new mouse comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is available for purchase via Amazon India in a Black colour model.

In terms of specifications, the Logitech G502 HERO comes with the company's HERO 16K sensor that claims to be Logitech's "most efficient gaming sensor". It features a new lens and updated tracking algorithm that promises to deliver "ultra-precise tracking with no acceleration". Also, the sensor is capable of a tracking speed of over 400 IPS and 16,000 DPI tracking.

The Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse comes with 11 buttons, which are programmable via Logitech Gaming Software (LGS). Users will be able to customise commands and macros. They can leverage Logitech G's Lightsync RGB technology to change the lighting on the mouse. It can be personalised across roughly 16.8 million colours.

Interestingly, users can even adjust the mouse's weight with five 3.6 gram weights. The company notes that the overall weight of the Logitech G502 HERO and its centre of balance can be adjusted based on the placement of the adjustable weights.

Notably, the Logitech G502 HERO comes with a dual-mode hyper scroll, rubberised side button grips, updated braided cable, and an upgraded mechanical switch. The mouse's mechanical switch, which has been developed in partnership with Omron, is claimed to deliver "extreme performance and a 50M click durability". Logitech says that the onboard memory in G502 HERO can store up to five custom game profiles, so you can save the customised settings.

"The original G502 is a fan favourite, but we've developed some incredible sensor technology since it first launched," Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech, said in a statement. He added, "Adding HERO 16K to G502 makes it even more awesome, and we think people are going to love it."

In terms of dimensions, the Logitech G502 HERO measures 132x75x40mm. The mouse weighs 121 grams with optional extra weights up to 18 grams. It comes with a 2.10-metre cable.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.