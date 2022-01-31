Technology News
loading

Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched

Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE keyboards are priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200), respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 January 2022 14:38 IST
Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G413 SE features a full-size keyboard layout, while Logitech G413 TKL SE omits the numpad

Highlights
  • Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE feature switches made of PBT plastic
  • Both feature black-brushed aluminium-magnesium alloy top case
  • Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE are connected using USB 2.0

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards were launched last week. The new Logitech keyboards feature tactile mechanical switches constructed from PBT plastic and are claimed to be extremely durable. Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards feature white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminium-magnesium alloy top case. The Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards feature six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance. Logitech G413 SE is a full-sized keyboard while Logitech G413 TKL SE omits the numpad for a more compact footprint.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE price, availability

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards are priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200), respectively. Both Logitech gaming keyboards will be available to purchase from February via the official website and global retail outlets. Both are offered with 2-years of limited hardware warranty.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE specifications, features

The Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboards, unlike other Logitech gaming keyboards, feature a relatively subtle design with white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminium-magnesium alloy top case. The top right corner houses the Logitech 'G' logo as the sole branding on both keyboards. Both keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches constructed using (Polybutylene terephthalate) PBT plastic.

As mentioned earlier, Logitech G413 SE features a full-size keyboard layout. On the other hand, Logitech G413 TKL SE sports a tenkeyless (TKL) design and omits the numpad for a more compact footprint. As per Logitech spokesperson Derek Perez, the new Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards feature Longhua switches — signifying that they will be compatible with replacement keys in case users want to customise the keyboard in the future. The keys are said to be tactile, similar to Cherry MX-style switches.

Logitech G413 SE measures 435x127x36.3mm and weighs 780 grams. Logitech G413 TKL SE, on the other hand, measures 355x127x36.3mm and weighs 650 grams. It should be noted that both keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port and the cable measures 1.8 metres.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech, Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 SE Price, Logitech G413 SE Specifications, Logitech G413 TKL SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE Price, Logitech G413 TKL SE Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Lenovo Legion 135W USB PD Laptop Charger Announced Ahead of Upcoming Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All the Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Promo Video and Marketing Images Surface
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 9i Review: A Step in the Right Direction?
  8. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Brings Great Discounts on Gaming Gadgets
  9. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  10. Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display Set to Launch on February 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched
  2. Lenovo Legion 135W USB PD Laptop Charger Announced Ahead of Upcoming Gaming Laptops
  3. Google Chrome for Android Testing a Check to Confirm If You Want to Close All Your Tabs
  4. T-Mobile Said to Terminate Employees Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by April
  5. Redmi 10A Certification Listing Tips Key Specifications, 4 Storage Options Expected
  6. TCL 305 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Halo Trailer Features Master Chief’s Quest for the Legendary Ring, TV Series Release Date Set for March 24
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of February 4 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Promo Video, Marketing Images Allegedly Leaked; Tip Specifications and Design
  10. Raj & DK’s First Netflix Series Is Comedy Crime Thriller Guns & Gulaabs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.