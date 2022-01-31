Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards were launched last week. The new Logitech keyboards feature tactile mechanical switches constructed from PBT plastic and are claimed to be extremely durable. Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards feature white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminium-magnesium alloy top case. The Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards feature six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance. Logitech G413 SE is a full-sized keyboard while Logitech G413 TKL SE omits the numpad for a more compact footprint.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE price, availability

Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE mechanical gaming keyboards are priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) and $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200), respectively. Both Logitech gaming keyboards will be available to purchase from February via the official website and global retail outlets. Both are offered with 2-years of limited hardware warranty.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE specifications, features

The Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboards, unlike other Logitech gaming keyboards, feature a relatively subtle design with white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminium-magnesium alloy top case. The top right corner houses the Logitech 'G' logo as the sole branding on both keyboards. Both keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches constructed using (Polybutylene terephthalate) PBT plastic.

As mentioned earlier, Logitech G413 SE features a full-size keyboard layout. On the other hand, Logitech G413 TKL SE sports a tenkeyless (TKL) design and omits the numpad for a more compact footprint. As per Logitech spokesperson Derek Perez, the new Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards feature Longhua switches — signifying that they will be compatible with replacement keys in case users want to customise the keyboard in the future. The keys are said to be tactile, similar to Cherry MX-style switches.

Logitech G413 SE measures 435x127x36.3mm and weighs 780 grams. Logitech G413 TKL SE, on the other hand, measures 355x127x36.3mm and weighs 650 grams. It should be noted that both keyboards are connected via a USB 2.0 port and the cable measures 1.8 metres.