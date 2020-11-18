Logitech G PRO X Superlight wireless gaming mouse has been launched as a lightweight version of the Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse. Logitech G PRO X Superlight weighs under 63 grams, about 25 percent lighter than the regular G PRO Wireless, as per Logitech. It uses the company's Lightspeed technology for a reliable and responsive wireless connection. It also features PTFE feet for smooth movement over most surfaces. Logitech G PRO X Superlight is also compatible with PowerPlay wireless charging technology.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight price

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight gaming mouse is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and comes in black and white colour options. It will be available from December 3 in the US. Logitech has not shared details on its international availability as of yet.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight specifications, features

Logitech G PRO X Superlight uses the company's Hero 25K sensor that supports 100 to 25,400dpi sensitivity with zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering. It weighs less than 63 grams, making it Logitech's lightest mouse. It has a USB report rate of 1,000Hz and runs on a 32-bit ARM microprocessor.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight has a total of five buttons, is compatible with PowerPlay, and uses the company's Lightspeed wireless technology to connect with the receiver. It comes with a click-tension system that enhances the consistency of the left/right mouse buttons. It also has onboard memory for storing profiles right on to the mouse. You get no-additive PTFE feet for smooth movement, and it comes with optional grip tape and optional aperture door with PTFE foot.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight promises up to 70 hours or battery life with constant motion and is compatible with Windows 8 or later, as well as macOS 10.11 or later. The gaming mouse measures 125.0x63.5x40.0mm.

