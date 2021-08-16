Technology News
Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India

Logitech G Pro Wireless is offered in a single black colour option and comes with an ambidextrous design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 August 2021 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless weighs just 80 grams

Highlights
  • Logitech G Pro Wireless price in India is set at Rs. 10,995
  • The gaming mouse is compatible with Logitech Powerplay tech
  • Logitech G Pro Wireless comes with RGB lighting

Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse is now available for purchase in India. The gaming mouse, as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the Logitech G Pro wired mouse and comes with ambidextrous shape. It is a lightweight wireless mouse that is powered by the company's Hero 25K sensor that offers advanced accuracy. It also consumes 10 times less power than a standard PMW3366 sensor, giving Logitech G Pro Wireless a better battery life, as per the company.

Logitech G Pro Wireless price in India, availability

Logitech G Pro Wireless is priced at Rs. 10,995 and is available for purchase via Amazon. It is offered in a single black colour. Amazon is offering Rs. 600 off on purchase, along with 5 percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback card transactions, 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members, and 3 percent cashback for others.

The gaming mouse was originally launched in the US back in 2018 and is available for $129 (roughly Rs. 9,400).

Logitech G Pro Wireless specifications, features

Logitech G Pro Wireless is a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs in at just 80 grams. It has the Hero 25K sensor and a resolution (DPI) range of 100 to 25,600 DPI. As per Logitech, the mouse comes with zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering and has a max tracking speed of 400 IPS. It connects to a Windows 7 or higher, macOS 10.11 or later, and Chrome OS device using a USB receiver. Logitech G Pro Wireless has a claimed 1,000Hz (1ms) polling rate and runs on Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology.

In terms of battery life, Logitech G Pro Wireless can last up to 48 hours with lighting on and up to 60 hours with no RGB lighting. Speaking of which, the RGB lighting on the gaming mouse is compatible with LightSync that allows for game-driver lighting effect. It is Powerplay compatible, that means it can charge wireless with the Powercore puck. You get five onboard profiles so you can take your settings with you on the go. It has a Mechanical Button Tensioning System that includes using tension from metal springs to reduce and refine the travel distance and actuation force of left and right click. Logitech G Pro Wireless comes with PTFE feet that are rated for over 250km of travel. In terms of dimensions, the mouse measures 125x63.5x40mm.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
