Logitech G MX518 Gaming Mouse Launched, Bringing Back a Fan Favourite

, 20 February 2019
Photo Credit: Logitech

G MX518 has a sleeker look while retaining original form

Highlights

  • The original Logitech MX518 was launched in 2005
  • The G MX518 boasts a 16,000dpi sensor and 1ms response time
  • It's priced at $60 in the US

Many considered the Logitech MX518 as one of the best gaming mice in its price bracket when it launched in 2005. It's been years since Logitech put it to the pastures and decided to shift full attention to the G-Series of fancier, and more advanced gaming mice, but nothing made a mark as deep as the MX518. It looks like Logitech has noticed this and in a highly unexpected move - announced that it is bringing back the MX518 gaming mouse. Only now it's a G MX518 and it has a few upgrades.

The Logitech G MX518 maintains all the notable visual elements from the original - the oval build you could rest your entire palm on with a comfortable thumb-rest with the two macro buttons above it. It's still wired as well, which may not be a design decision that everyone agrees on.

What has changed though are the insides, which Logitech has now powered with a 16,000dpi sensor similar to what the company uses in its flagship mice. It's claimed to give a 1ms response time thanks to the 32-bit ARM processor that's built-in.

You can customise the eight buttons on the Logitech G MX518 that are built on the mouse and store them in the onboard memory, so you don't need to reconfigure it when you switch computers.

The biggest testament to how good the original MX518 gaming mouse was is that it's still selling at select places with a very heavy markup. The G MX518 however is right now on pre-order at $60 USD. It's a bit higher than the original MX518's price of $49, but then, that was back in 2005.

Logitech, MX518, G MX518, Gaming mouse
