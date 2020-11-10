Technology News
loading
Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router With Up to 1.2Gbps Speed, 1,000 Square Feet Coverage Launched in India

Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router has one WAN port and four LAN ports for connectivity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 November 2020 14:21 IST
Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router has a vertical orientation

Highlights
  • Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router launched in India
  • Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router is priced at Rs. 4,999
  • The router can be set up using a phone, tablet, or desktop browser

Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router has been launched in India after originally debuting in Indonesia last month. It is a relatively budget-friendly model that offers impressive specifications, such as 1,000 square feet area coverage and connectivity for 10+ devices. It is easy to setup and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi support. It is an AC1200 router, which means it can deliver 866Mbps speeds on a 5GHz connection and 300Mbps on a standard 2.4GHz connection.

Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router price in India

The Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router is priced at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 4,999 with a suggested retail price (SRP) of Rs. 3,499. It can be purchased via Amazon among other IT channels.

Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router specifications, features

The Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router boasts of up to 1.2Gbps speeds. It has a compact design free of external antennae. It has a claimed coverage of up to 1,000 square feet and is said to be able to handle more than 10 devices at a time. The router also has features like parental controls and separate guest access.

There is a dedicated WPS button to connect devices to your network. It is a dual-band router, meaning that it supports both 2.45Ghz and 5GHz WiFi bands, with the former capable of up to 300Mbps speed and the latter up to 866Mbps. Hence the name AC1200.

The Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router also comes with MU-MIMO technology that allows it to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously. Being a Wi-Fi 5 router, it supports 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). You get one WAN port and four LAN ports for connectivity, and these ports are placed in a vertical orientation. There are four internal antennae present on the Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router and the device is powered by a dual-core processor. It also has 128MB NAND Flash and 128MB DDR3 memory.

The router comes with WPA2 personal encryption, SPI Firewall, connection indicator LED, and Ethernet port LEDs. The Linksys E5600 WiFi 5 Router can be set up through a web browser on your phone, tablet, or computer. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the router measures 220x 235.7x91.1mm.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

