LG Ultra series monitors have been announced at CES 2021. The monitors, which include new models from LG UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine series, are aimed at gamers, digital artists and technology professionals, as per the company. LG says that these monitors deliver superior productivity and entertainment, and are perfect for both home as well as office use. LG has already launched a new 4K OLED monitor with a 31.5-inch display, targeted at creative professionals. Additionally, the South Korean company has also revealed the price of LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector.

2021 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

As per a press note, LG's new UltraGear gaming monitors include models 27GP950, 32GP850, and 34GP950G. All the three monitors feature Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) displays, and a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent).

The 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GP950 4K UHD monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is overclockable to 160Hz. It also supports HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images and offers 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles.

The LG UltraGear 32GP850 monitor features a 31.5-inch QHD Nano IPS display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). The monitor is Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Recipient of the 2021 CES Innovation Award, the LG UltraGear 34GP950G features an ultrawide 34-inch QHD Nano IPS display that has 21:9 aspect ratio, and 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). This monitor features Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification to provide an immersive gaming experience.

2021 LG UltraWide Monitor

LG has also announced UltraWide 40WP95C monitor that features a 40-inch curved Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120x2,160 pixels) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. The HDR 10 monitor has 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 135 percent of the sRGB colour space.

2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) is aimed at creative industry professionals, such as visual effects artists and producers working in film or animation studios. The monitor has a 31.5-inch 4K OLED panel that offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and covers 99 percent of both the DCI-P3 as well as the Adobe RGB colour space.

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro also has LG Calibration Studio, the company's hardware calibration solution that allows users to make adjustments to ensure the highest degree of colour accuracy and consistency. The monitor comes with one USB Type-C port with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI, and three USB ports.

Meanwhile, LG has also announced that its LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector is priced at $2,999 (roughly Rs. 2,19,000). The projector with model number HU810P was launched in August, and it supports up to 4K resolution at up to 300 inches diagonally. It runs on webOS 5.0 and is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share. The projector comes with new Adaptive Picture Pro technology that delivers a vibrant and clear image regardless of the ambient light. It can also detect the amount of light in the room and project images accordingly.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector uses the DLP projection system and has a native UHD resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It has support for HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and its light source is rated for 20,000 hours. It supports a peak brightness of 2,700 ANSI Lumens and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. For connectivity, you get one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and Bluetooth.