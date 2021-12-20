Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max Q GPU Announced

LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced

LG UltraGear 17G90Q price will be announced during its launch at CES 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 December 2021 14:16 IST
LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced

Photo Credit: LG

LG UltraGear 17G90Q sports a 17.3-inch WXQGA IPS display with 300Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • LG UltraGear 17G90Q packs a 93Whr battery
  • It has an unspecified SSD but sports dual channels
  • LG UltraGear 17G90Q gets a vapour chamber cooling system

LG has announced a new UltraGear gaming laptop. LG UltraGear 17G90Q is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors aka Intel Tiger Lake H processor that are paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop has a vapour chamber cooling system. More information about the laptop will be available during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The South Korean tech giant is expected to start the rollout of the gaming laptop in January 2022 and its native country will be the first to get it.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q price

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q's price is not known as of now. LG will first offer the gaming laptop in South Korea and the US from early 2022. The gaming laptop will be available in a sole Purple Gray colour option.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q specifications

The new gaming laptop from LG — UltraGear 17G90Q — is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tieg Lake H processors. The LG laptop will also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU and will be paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The LG UltraGear Studio lets users control the CPU and GPU according to the game.

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop will sport a 17.3-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate, 99 percent sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1ms response time. LG has fitted a M.2 NVMe SSD up to 1TB in the UltraGear 17G90Q for storage and mentions it has support for dual channels. It gets a vapour chamber cooling system and 3D DTS:X Ultra sound. The gaming laptop gets a full-size keyboard including a numeric keypad.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E,two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HP-Out, HDMI port, RJ45 port, and a microSD/ UFS port. LG UltraGear 17G90Q packs a 93Whr battery. The gaming laptop also features a fingerprint scanner on the power button It measures 400x271.6x21.4mm and weighs 2.64 kilograms.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement
LG UltraGear 17G90Q Laptop

LG UltraGear 17G90Q Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,600 pixels
Processor Intel Core
OS Windows
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q
Weight 2.70 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG UltraGear, LG UltraGear 17G90Q, LG UltraGear 17G90Q Price, LG UltraGear 17G90Q Specifications, Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q, Intel, 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India

Related Stories

LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
  4. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  4. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  5. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  6. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  7. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  9. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com