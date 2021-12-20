LG has announced a new UltraGear gaming laptop. LG UltraGear 17G90Q is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors aka Intel Tiger Lake H processor that are paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop has a vapour chamber cooling system. More information about the laptop will be available during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The South Korean tech giant is expected to start the rollout of the gaming laptop in January 2022 and its native country will be the first to get it.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q price

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q's price is not known as of now. LG will first offer the gaming laptop in South Korea and the US from early 2022. The gaming laptop will be available in a sole Purple Gray colour option.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q specifications

The new gaming laptop from LG — UltraGear 17G90Q — is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tieg Lake H processors. The LG laptop will also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU and will be paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The LG UltraGear Studio lets users control the CPU and GPU according to the game.

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop will sport a 17.3-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate, 99 percent sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1ms response time. LG has fitted a M.2 NVMe SSD up to 1TB in the UltraGear 17G90Q for storage and mentions it has support for dual channels. It gets a vapour chamber cooling system and 3D DTS:X Ultra sound. The gaming laptop gets a full-size keyboard including a numeric keypad.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E,two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HP-Out, HDMI port, RJ45 port, and a microSD/ UFS port. LG UltraGear 17G90Q packs a 93Whr battery. The gaming laptop also features a fingerprint scanner on the power button It measures 400x271.6x21.4mm and weighs 2.64 kilograms.

