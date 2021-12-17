Technology News
LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitors for Professionals Refreshed, 9.1.5-Channel S95QR Soundbar Announced Ahead of CES

LG is set to launch a new lineup of audio products at CES 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2021 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: LG

Highlights
  • LG’s new UltraFine OLED monitors come with self-calibrating sensors
  • The new LG soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content
  • LG is yet to announce pricing for both the monitors and the soundbar

LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors were announced on Friday, refreshing the South Korean company's monitor lineup aimed at professionals. The South Korean tech giant launched its first LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor earlier this year, featuring a 31.5-inch display with a 4K resolution and 99 percent DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB gamut coverage. The company has announced that the new models will include a new 27-inch variant and come with the same monitor hoods and calibration sensors as their predecessor. LG also announced that it would launch a new lineup of audio products at CES, including a soundbar with 810W output and IMAX Enhanced Audio.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor (2022) specifications

According to LG, the upcoming LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will come in 31.5-inch and 27-inch screen sizes and offer a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. They offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and boast 99 percent Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 colour space coverage. These monitors are aimed at professionals who require a sharp colour accuracy while working.

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors are equipped with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods, just like the first LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor which was launched earlier this year with a price tag of $3,999 (roughly 3.04 lakh).

The upcoming LG UltraFine OLED Pro models will feature the same connectivity features as their predecessor, including a USB Type-C port for a 90W power supply. They come with three upstream ports and two HDMI downstream display ports.

LG says that the monitors have a 1ms response time and come with support for OLED Pixel Dimming HDR and DisplayHDR 400 True Black, which should help display colours accurately.

The company says that LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in “key markets” starting January 2022 but has not yet revealed pricing details yet.

LG S95QR Soundbar specifications

Ahead of CES 2022, LG has also announced a new premium soundbar, which the company says is part of its upcoming lineup of audio products which will debut at the annual trade show. LG S95QR soundbar will feature 810W audio output and 9.1.5-channel audio. According to the company, the high-end soundbar is designed for home cinemas with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content, and it also meets IMAX Enhanced standards.

The new LG S95QR soundbar is equipped with upward-firing speakers — three located on the soundbar and two more on separate rear speakers. It supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and supports auto low latency mode (ALLM) aimed at console gamers. The S95QR soundbar comes with support mixing two-channel audio to 7.1 channels using Meridian Audio's Horizon technology, according to LG.

The soundbar also comes with voice command support via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and other assistants. The soundbar can also be wirelessly connected to a TV with the company's Wowcast Wi-Fi audio dongle, according to LG. The company has not yet revealed pricing for the LG S95QR soundbar

CES 2022 is set to kick off on January 5.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
LG UltraFine OLED Pro, LG Soundbar, LG, LG UltraFine Monitors, LG UltraFine OLED Pro Specifications, LG S95QR Soundbar, LG S95QR Soundbar Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
MediaTek Continues to Take on Qualcomm and Lead the Smartphone SoC Market in Q3: Counterpoint
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Renders Leak Online, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera
  10. LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitors for Professionals Refreshed, 9.1.5-Channel S95QR Soundbar Announced Ahead of CES
