LG UltraFine 5K Display Updated to Support Latest MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Models

The latest UltraFine 5K Display carries a price tag of $1,299.95 (roughly Rs. 89,400).

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 17:06 IST
LG's updated UltraFine 5K Display supports P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness

Highlights
  • The updated UltraFine 5K Display has 94 watts power delivery
  • LG has provided a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • New UltraFine 4K Display has also been unveiled with a 23.7-inch screen

LG UltraFine 5K Display has been updated to support the latest Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. The new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display from the South Korean company supports P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness. The monitor also comes with a new display panel that produces 218 pixels per inch (PPI). Further, there are built-in stereo speakers as well as a camera and a microphone to fulfill multimedia requirements out-of-the-box. Alongside the 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display, LG has unveiled its new 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display that also supports Apple hardware.

Design-wise, the updated 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display (model 27MD5KL) looks similar to the monitor that was launched back in 2016. There is support for both Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C ports. The monitor also offers 94 watts of power, which means it can be used to charge a Mac machine or iPad.

LG has provided built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers on its latest UltraFine 5K Display. Further, it has adjustable height and tilt.

Users on macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 can use the Touch Bar or the keyboard of MacBook Pro to control the brightness and volume on the UltraFine 5K Display. The monitor also has an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust brightness levels.

LG says the UltraFine 5K Display is an "ideal companion" for the latest MacBook, Mac desktops, and iPad Pro. The monitor can be used to configure a Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable, the company notes.

In addition to the updated UltraFine 5K Display, LG has brought the UltraFine 4K Display (model 24MD4KL) that features a 23.7-inch screen, which is ten percent larger in size over the previous version that had a 21.5-inch screen. The new monitor has P3 wide colour gamut and 500-nit brightness. Further, there are Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used to connect two 4K displays in series.

The LG UltraFine 5K Display is available for purchase through the Apple online store and select Apple Stores in the US with a price tag of $1,299.95 (roughly Rs. 89,400). In contrast, the LG UltraFine 4K Display carries a price tag of $699.95 (roughly Rs. 48,100).

Comments

Further reading: LG UltraFine 5K Display price, LG UltraFine 5K Display, LG UltraFine 4K Display price, LG UltraFine 4K Display, LG
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
