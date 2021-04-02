LG Ultra Gear 17, the company's latest high-performance laptop, has been launched in its home market of South Korea. LG Ultra Gear 17 features a 17-inch WQXGA screen that promises vivid colours and a clear picture quality. Powered by 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX1650i GPU, the Ultra Gear 17 from LG has been designed to handle AAA games or high-quality video editing with equal ease. Read on to find out the pricing, availability, and detailed specifications of LG's latest offering.

LG Ultra Gear 17 price, availability

LG announced in a press release on Thursday that LG Ultra Gear 17 is priced at KRW 2.24 million (roughly Rs 1.4 lakhs) for the base Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. As of yet, the company hasn't made an official announcement on the laptop's global availability.

LG Ultra Gear 17 specifications

LG Ultra Gear 17 features a 17-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX1650i GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD as default, which can be upgraded.

The laptop packs an 80Whr battery and weighs 1.9kg. Internally, the laptop is cooled with Dual Power Cooling System that employs two fans. For connectivity, LG Ultra Gear 17 comes with three USB 3.1 ports, one USB 4 port that supports USB-Power Delivery, one HDMI port, and a DC charger port. Earlier this year, the South Korean company launched its Gram 360 laptop with 14-inch and 16-inch displays in South Korea. It is also powered by 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphic cards. It has an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a single expansion storage slot. It also has one USB 3.1 port, and two USB Type-C ports (PD, Thunderbolt 4).

