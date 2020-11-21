Technology News
LG May Have a 17-Inch Rollable Laptop in the Works, Patent Suggests

The LG laptop could unroll between 13.3- and 17-inch sizes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 November 2020
LG might have the new laptop in development as a concept

LG seems to have a rollable laptop in the works that could offer as big as a 17-inch display size. While the South Korean company hasn't yet made an official announcement, a patent application for the rollable laptop appeared online. The laptop also appears to have a foldable keyboard and touchpad to bring an enhanced portability. LG is amongst the key manufacturers that are developing rollable displays for some time. However, companies including Oppo and TCL are also trying their luck with rollable displays to build next-generation smartphones.

As reported by Root My Galaxy, the patent for the rollable laptop by LG seems to have a display that can unroll between 13.3- and 17-inch sizes. It appears as a sound bar when unrolled. Also, the laptop is seen to have a power button on one of its sides, unlike any regular laptops that carry a power button alongside the keyboard.

The rollable laptop also seems to hide the webcam when rolled and comes with a tick display drum that can stand on its own — without requiring any kickstands or support from the attached keyboard.

lg rollable laptop patent application images root my galaxy LG

LG's rollable laptop seems to come with a foldable keyboard and touchpad
Photo Credit: Root My Galaxy

 

LG also appears to offer the keyboard and touchpad on the rollable laptop that could fold in half. Nevertheless, the given input hardware is seen to be of a standard size, to ease users.

Details about the rollable laptop aren't confirmed by LG. It is highly possible that the patent could just be related to a concept and not for a commercial product.

That said, LG showcased its capabilities of building an 18-inch rollable OLED display at CES 2016. The company also unveiled its 65-inch UHD OLED display in January. That development helped bring a rollable OLED TV last year.

LG is also in the rumour mill for developing its rollable smartphone that could arrive sometime next year. The rollable smartphone is said to be in plans with a codename “Project B”, though it could be called LG Rollable. Earlier this week, Oppo also unveiled the Oppo X 2021 concept phone with a rollable OLED display.

Comments

