  LG Gram 360 Laptop With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360 Degree Hinge Design, Military Standard Durability Launched

LG Gram 360 Laptop With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design, Military Standard Durability Launched

LG Gram 360 has a 14-inch model that houses a 72Whr battery and a 16-inch variant that houses an 80Whr battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 13:49 IST
LG Gram 360 can be used in tent mode

LG Gram 360 can be used in tent mode

Highlights
  • LG Gram 360 14-inch has a WUXGA display
  • LG Gram 360 16-inch has a WQXGA display
  • LG has not shared details on availability

LG Gram 360 has launched in the company's home market of South Korea as the latest entrant into its popular Gram series of laptops. LG Gram 360 comes in two screen sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch, retaining the build quality of series. As the name suggests, the screen of LG Gram 360 can flip all the way to the back, allowing you to use the laptop in multiple modes such as tent mode and tablet mode. It is powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

LG Gram 360 price, availability

LG Gram 360 14-inch is priced at KRW 2.09 million (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh) for the base configuration and is offered in Obsidian Black and Topaz Green. LG Gram 360 16-inch is priced at KRW 2.24 million (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh) and comes in Obsidian Black and Quartz Silver colour. LG has not shared an exact sale date for the Gram 360 and it is unclear if and when the laptop will make its way to the international market.

LG Gram 360 specifications, features

LG Gram 360 runs Windows 10 Home and the 14-inch model comes with a WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display. The 16-inch model has a WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display and both models have a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, as the resolution suggests. Under the hood, LG Gram 360 is powered by the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4,266MHz. For storage, you get 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a single expansion slot to upgrade storage down the line.

The audio is handled by two 2W speakers that support HD Audio and DTS:X Ultra. The keyboard is backlit and the touch pad supports Windows gestures. For connectivity, LG Gram 360 comes with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack, a USB 3.1 port, and two USB Type-C ports (PD, Thunderbolt 4). You get an HD webcam on both models and a fingerprint reader. The 14-inch model is backed by a 72Whr battery while the 16-inch model is backed by an 80Whr battery.

LG says the LG Gram 360 is MIL-STD compliant and has passed seven tests for shock, dust, high temperature, low temperature, vibration, salt mist, and low pressure. In terms of dimensions, the 14-inch model of LG Gram 360 measures 314x220x16.75mm and weighs 1.25kg while the 16-inch variant measures 357x249x16.95mm and weighs 1.48kg.

LG Gram 360 (14-inch) Laptop

LG Gram 360 (14-inch) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.25 kg
LG Gram 360 (16-inch) Laptop

LG Gram 360 (16-inch) Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.48 kg
Vineet Washington
