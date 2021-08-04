Technology News
loading

LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India

LG Gram 2021 laptops lineup carries a starting price of Rs. 74,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 August 2021 13:22 IST
LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: LG

LG Gram 2021 range was unveiled at CES 2021 in January

Highlights
  • LG Gram 2021 lineup debuted in India comes in three distinct versions
  • Amazon has teased the launch of the new laptops
  • LG Gram 2021 laptops feature 16:10 displays

LG Gram 2021 range of laptops launched in India on Wednesday. It consists of three models, the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P). The new LG Gram laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and have 16:10 aspect ratio to deliver a bigger screen area over traditional 16:9 displays. Additionally, the laptops continue the legacy of the LG Gram family, offering a compact design with minimal bezels and lightweight chassis.

LG Gram 2021 price in India

The LG Gram 2021 lineup will be available for purchase in India with a starting price of Rs. 74,999. Individual pricing details are yet to be revealed. The laptops range will go on sale through both online and offline channels in the country. Amazon is already teasing the launch, along with a pre-booking offer under which customers would receive a Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback for booking the laptops in advance.

Initially, LG had unveiled its new Gram range of laptops at CES 2021 in January.

LG Gram 2021 specifications

The LG Gram 2021 comprises the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) that all are powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors, along with Iris Xe graphics and LPDDR4x RAM. The laptops also come with various connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Further, there is a keyboard with a touchpad. All three laptops under the LG Gram 2021 lineup also come with SSD storage and have an additional slot for expansion.

On the differences front, the new LG Gram 17 features a 17-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display, while the LG Gram 16 has a 16-inch display with the same WQXGA resolution and the new LG Gram 14, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) display. The displays on all three laptops have 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage and 16:10 aspect ratio. Also, there is a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to LG's ultra-narrow bezels and hidden hinge design.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) and Gram 16 (16Z90P) both have 80W batteries, but the Gram 14 (14Z90P) packs a 72Wh battery. In terms of weight, the 17-inch model weighs 1.35 kilograms, whereas the 16-inch and 14-inch versions weigh 1.19 kilograms and 999 grams, respectively. The laptops are also built with an MIL-STD-810G military standard build.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Gram 2021 price in India, LG Gram 2021 specifications, LG Gram 2021, LG Gram 17 17Z90P, LG Gram 16 16Z90P, LG Gram 14 14Z90P, LG Gram, LG
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Camila Cabello and Amazon’s Cinderella Movie
  4. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  8. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting Camera Improvements With New OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 Update in India: Report
  2. Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging
  3. Apple Starts Selling Magic Keyboard With Touch ID as a Standalone Offering, No Longer Exclusive to M1 iMac
  4. Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series
  5. Apple, Affirm Said to Launch Buy-Now-Pay-Later Programme in Canada
  6. HP X-Series Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Announced: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped
  8. How Dream11's Online Fantasy Gaming Platform Weathered the Suspension of the IPL
  9. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  10. Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com