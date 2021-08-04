LG Gram 2021 range of laptops launched in India on Wednesday. It consists of three models, the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P). The new LG Gram laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and have 16:10 aspect ratio to deliver a bigger screen area over traditional 16:9 displays. Additionally, the laptops continue the legacy of the LG Gram family, offering a compact design with minimal bezels and lightweight chassis.

LG Gram 2021 price in India

The LG Gram 2021 lineup will be available for purchase in India with a starting price of Rs. 74,999. Individual pricing details are yet to be revealed. The laptops range will go on sale through both online and offline channels in the country. Amazon is already teasing the launch, along with a pre-booking offer under which customers would receive a Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback for booking the laptops in advance.

Initially, LG had unveiled its new Gram range of laptops at CES 2021 in January.

LG Gram 2021 specifications

The LG Gram 2021 comprises the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) that all are powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors, along with Iris Xe graphics and LPDDR4x RAM. The laptops also come with various connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Further, there is a keyboard with a touchpad. All three laptops under the LG Gram 2021 lineup also come with SSD storage and have an additional slot for expansion.

On the differences front, the new LG Gram 17 features a 17-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display, while the LG Gram 16 has a 16-inch display with the same WQXGA resolution and the new LG Gram 14, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) display. The displays on all three laptops have 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage and 16:10 aspect ratio. Also, there is a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to LG's ultra-narrow bezels and hidden hinge design.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) and Gram 16 (16Z90P) both have 80W batteries, but the Gram 14 (14Z90P) packs a 72Wh battery. In terms of weight, the 17-inch model weighs 1.35 kilograms, whereas the 16-inch and 14-inch versions weigh 1.19 kilograms and 999 grams, respectively. The laptops are also built with an MIL-STD-810G military standard build.