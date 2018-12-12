LG Electronics on Wednesday said it will refresh its premium ultra-light LG Gram laptop range with two new models at CES 2019, as is tradition. These are the LG Gram 17 (model 17Z990) with a 17-inch display, and the LG Gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990) with a 14-inch panel. Both notebooks are unique in their approach - the LG Gram 17 offers maximum performance in a thin form factor, while the LG Gram 2-in-1 offers the portability of a tablet that can be converted using the 360-degree hinge into a laptop form factor. Both of them will run Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

The South Korean electronics giant claims that these two new LG Gram models are winners of the 2019 CES Innovation Award. Pricing and availability details have not been announced yet, but we can expect that to happen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in January next year.

LG Gram 17 specifications

The new LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXVGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS sRGB display panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core processor, coupled with Intel UHD graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD). There is an extra slot for an additional SSD (up to 256GB).

The LG Gram 17 has a weight of 1,340 grams, making it one of the lightest 17-inch laptops in the market. It is backed by a 72Whr battery which is claimed to offer a whopping 19.5 hours of battery life on a single full charge.

The LG Gram 17 notebook features US military MIL-STD-810G durability criteria that covers seven resilience factors including shock, dust, extreme temperatures, etc. Connectivity ports on the notebook include a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, 3x USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, HP/ Mic Out combo, a microSD card slot, and dual mic. Other features include a fingerprint reader, Precision Glass Touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and DTS Headphone X audio support. Dimensions are 380.6x265.7x17.4mm.

LG Gram 2-in-1 features

Another laptop in the CES 2019 lineup is the LG Gram 2-in-1. It sports a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This notebook is also powered by the 8th-gen Intel Core processor, however LG has not specified which specific model it is. The processor is coupled with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB/ 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB/ 512GB solid-state drives.

Connectivity ports on the LG Gram 2-in-1 include a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, 2x USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, HP/ Mic Out combo, a microSD card slot, and dual mic. Other features include fingerprint reader, LG Stylus pen (Wacom AES2.0), MIL-STD-810G certification, backlit keyboard, and DTS headphone X audio. Dimensions are 324.6x210.8x17.9mm and weight is 1,145 grams.