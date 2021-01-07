Technology News
LG Gram 2021 Lineup of Laptop Models With 11th- Gen Intel Processors Announced

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) comes with an 80Wh battery and weighs just 1.35kg.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 January 2021
LG Gram laptop models include two 2-in-1 options as well

Highlights
  • LG has refreshed its Gram laptop models for 2021
  • They are powered by 11th-Gen Intel processors
  • LG Gram 2021 lineup includes 3 clam shell and two 2-in-1 laptop models

LG Gram 2021 lineup of laptop models have been announced and they are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The refreshed lineup includes the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). All these models come with 16:10 displays and are offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations. There are multiple colour options as well. You also get fingerprint readers on all LG Gram models that have a lightweight and slim form factor.

LG has not yet announced pricing and availability for the laptop models. The company says its virtual showroom for CES 2021 will allow visitors to experience first-hand the LG Gram offerings. LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) will be available in Black, Silver, and White colour options. LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) will be available in Black, Green, and Silver colours.

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) specifications

The three models, as the names suggest, have different display sizes and batteries, with the same internal specifications. LG Gram 17 comes with a 17-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. LG Gram 16 features a 16-inch IPS display with the same resolution. LG Gram 14 features a 14-inch WQXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. All the models have 16:10 aspect ratio displays.

They are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. These can be configured with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. For connectivity, the LG Gram models come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port.

The 17-inch and 16-inch models have 80Wh batteries and weigh 1.35kg and 1.19kg, respectively, while the 14-inch model has a 72Wh battery and weighs 999g.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P), LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) specifications

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600) touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection while the 14-inch model comes with a WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Both have 16:10 aspect ratio. They are also powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. You get 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 comes with an 80Wh battery and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 comes with a 72Wh battery. For connectivity, they also come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack. The 16-inch model weighs 1.48kg while the 14-inch model weighs 1.25kg.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: LG, LG Gram 17, LG Gram 16, LG Gram 14, LG Gram 16 2 in 1, LG Gram 14 2 in 1
