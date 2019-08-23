LG has now launched three new Gram laptops in India, running Windows 10 Home. The new additions include LG Gram 17, LG Gram 15, and LG Gram 14 laptops, and they will go on sale on Amazon India from next week. LG Gram 17-inch variant is awarded to be the world's lightest laptop in its category by Guinness World Records in February 2019. The 17-inch laptop was launched at CES 2019 and weighs only slightly above 1kg. The 17-inch variant is claimed to offer 19.5 hours of operation on a single charge.

LG Gram 17 price in India, features

The LG Gram 17 laptop is priced in India at Rs. 1,26,000 (model number 17Z990-V), and will be available on Amazon India from next week onwards. The new LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXVGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS sRGB display panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel UHD graphics, up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD).

LG's Gram 17 has a weight of 1,340 grams, making it one of the lightest 17-inch laptops in the market. It is backed by a 72Whr battery which is claimed to offer a whopping 19.5 hours of battery life on a single full charge.

The notebook features US military MIL-STD-810G durability criteria that covers seven resilience factors including shock, dust, extreme temperatures, etc. Connectivity ports on the LG Gram 17 include a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, 3x USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, HP/ Mic Out combo, a microSD card slot, and dual mic. Other features include a fingerprint reader, Precision Glass Touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and DTS Headphone X audio support. Dimensions are 380.6x265.7x17.4mm.

LG Gram 15 price in India, features

The LG Gram 15 (model number 15Z990-V), on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 98,000, and will also be available on Amazon India from next week onwards. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, weighs only 1,099 grams, and a battery back-up of a reported 21.5 hours. The LG Gram 15 is equipped with the newest 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and 256 GB SSD.

LG Gram 14 price in India, features

Lastly, the LG Gram 14 (model number 14Z990-V) is priced in India at Rs. 95,000 and will also be available on Amazon India from next week. The new laptop weighs 995 grams, comes with a reported battery backup of 21.5 hours, has a 14-inch display. It is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said in a statement, “We have tried to evolve LG gram in accordance to consumer needs – super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability. The new laptops promise to deliver what customers want, need and do with its strong performance, durability and battery life.”