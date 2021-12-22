Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES

LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES

LG says the new monitors are designed for modern home-office workers and offer “next-level productivity.”

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 11:43 IST
LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES

Photo Credit: LG

LG DualUp Monitor (Right) has a vertical split view function

Highlights
  • LG DualUp Monitor has a 27.6-inch display
  • LG UltraFine Display is a 32-inch monitor
  • Both offer a wide array of connectivity options

LG DualUp Monitor and LG UltraFine Display were unveiled on Wednesday. These monitors will make their official debut at CES 2022 at LG's virtual press conference on January 4 at 8:00 PST (9:30 pm IST), the South Korean company said. The premium monitors are aimed at creative professionals and programmers. Recently, LG announced its new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors in various sizes for professionals as well as a new lineup of audio products, including 9.1.5-channel S95QR soundbar with 810W output and IMAX Enhanced Audio.

LG DualUp Monitor specifications

As announced by LG, the DualUp Monitor comes with model number 28MQ780 and is offered for professionals who are into multitasking work such as content creation and coding. It has a 27.6-inch screen size. The monitor features a Square Double QHD (2,560x2,880 pixels) resolution and has a vertical split view function. It features a Nano IPS display with 16:18 aspect ratio, 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, offers 300 nits of peak brightness, and 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

Other display features of LG DualUp Monitor include HDR10, 5ms response time, and a three-side borderless design. It comes with an Ergo second generation stand which clamps securely to most desks and tables. Connectivity options on the monitor include two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and three USB ports. There are two 7W MaxxAudio stereo speakers, onscreen controls, and auto brightness features as well.

LG UltraFine Display specifications

LG UltraFine Display comes with model number 32UQ85R and is aimed at art directors, graphic designers, photo/ video editors and livestreamers. It has a 32-inch 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and a Nano IPS Black panel which offers 2,000:1 contrast ratio. It also covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for deep blacks and vibrant colour reproduction. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, offers 400 nits of peak brightness, Display HDR400 support, and 5ms response time.

Other features of LG UltraFine Display include Color Auto Configuration, AMD FreeSync Technology, three-side borderless design, and two 5W MaxxAudio stereo speakers. There is also a detachable Auto Self-Calibration sensor. LG says that the calibration can be scheduled via LG's intuitive software. For connectivity, the monitor comes with two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and three USB ports.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG DualUp Monitor, LG DualUp Monitor Specifications, LG UltraFine Display, LG UltraFine Display Specifications, LG
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  3. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  7. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Realme TechLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Review
#Latest Stories
  1. LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES
  2. Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
  3. Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps
  4. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022
  5. Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group
  6. Blackberry Rides Strong Cybersecurity, IoT Demand to Beat Q3 Revenue Estimates
  7. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Is January 4, Reconfirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Video Renders Show 4 Colour Options, Rear Camera Module, More
  9. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg in Rare Discovery
  10. Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Mock Web3, Criticise Involvement of Venture Capital Firms Like Andreessen Horowitz
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com