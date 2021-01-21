LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo 4K monitor has been launched in India with ample adjustability and customisation options. It comes with an Ergonomic Stand with C-clamp that allows full movement of the monitor. LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo also boasts of a one cable solution that provides fast data transfer as well as charges a laptop through a single USB Type-C cable. The monitor comes with accurate colours, a standard refresh rate, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor was originally released in the US in October last year.

LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo price in India

LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo is priced at Rs. 59,999 and comes in a single black colour option. It is available on Amazon with 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI credit cards and credit EMIs, no-cost EMIs on select cards, and 25 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay Later option.

LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo specifications

LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo features a 31.5-inch display that has 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and 16:9 aspect ratio. LG claims this monitor has a 5ms Grey-to-Grey (GTG) response time and 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. It boasts of 350 nits peak brightness and 178-degree viewing angles with its anti-glare panel. The monitor comes with AMD FreeSync as well.

The Ergonomic Stand, that is the USP of this monitor, allows it to be adjusted easily in all angles. The monitor can be extended and retracted between zero to 180mm, has 280-degree of swivel, zero to 133mm of height adjustment, 90-degree pivot, and 25-degree of vertical tilt. The stand has a one-click mount on one end and a C-clamp on the other that makes it easy to mount on any table.

Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB downstream ports, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port (DisplayPort alternate mode), a USB Type-C port for data transmission, and a USB Type-C port for power delivery at 60W. There are two 5W speakers and the monitor features game mode, smart energy saving mode, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Flicker Safe mode, Reader Mode, and more.

