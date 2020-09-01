Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptops With Intel Core CPUs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptops With Intel Core CPUs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i comes with Intel’s upcoming next-generation Core CPUs that are presumably part of the Tiger Lake series.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptops With Intel Core CPUs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i has a leather cover

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is a thin and light gaming laptop
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i starts at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh)
  • Lenovo Yoga 9i comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i laptop models have been launched by the Chinese tech giant. The Yoga Slim 9i comes with a genuine leather cover that gives it a premium feel. The Yoga 9i, on the other hand, is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop and the Legion Slim 7i is a thin gaming laptop. All three are powered by next-gen Intel Core processors (presumably 11th gen) or 10th generation Intel Core processors. These will be offered in multiple configurations and colour options.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i: Price

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price starts at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) and will be available in Shadow Black colour option starting November this year. The Lenovo Yoga 9i starts at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh) for the 14-inch model and at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh) for the 15-inch model. These come in Shadow Black with Leather Cover, Mica, and Slate Grey colour options. Both of the model will go on sale from October. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with a 15-inch display starts at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh) and goes on sale from October.

As of now, there is no information on whether the new Lenovo laptops will come to the Indian market.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i runs on Windows 10 and features a 14-inch display. It can be fitted with up to a 4K resolution IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and up to 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. It goes up to 500 nits peak brightness. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i has an authentic black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis. The laptop is powered by next-gen Intel Core processors that are coming soon. Presumably, these are the upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. You can get up to 16GB of LDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

The audio is handled by two 2W Dolby Atmos front facing speakers. The Yoga Slim 9i comes with a 63.5Wh battery that Lenovo says can last up to 17 hours with local video playback on the full-HD variant and up to 10.5 hours on the 4K variant. In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, three USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, and an audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Yoga Slim 9i measures 318x200.9x13.9mm and has a starting weight of 1.26kg.

Lenovo Yoga 9i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. It has two screen size options namely, 14-inch and 15.6-inch, both of which can be equipped with up to 4K displays. While the 14-inch variant comes with next generation Intel Core CPUs and integrated graphics, the 15.6-inch variant is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

Audio is handled by the rotating soundbar that has Dolby Atmos support with four speakers, two woofers, and two tweeters. Lenovo says the battery on the 14-inch model can last up to 18 hours while the battery on the 15-inch model can last up to 14 hours. The connectivity options are the same on both with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, and an audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the 14-inch model comes in at 318.4x210.9x15.3mm and weighs 1.4kg. The 15-inch model measures 355.5x238.5x17.5mm and has a starting weight of 2kg.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i specifications

With Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and options for a 15.6-inch 4K 60Hz/ full-HD 144Hz/ full-HD 60Hz displays, the Legion Slim 7i is world's lightest 15-inch gaming laptop, according to Lenovo. It is powered by up to an Intel 10th-gen Core i9-10980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design GPU. You get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The 71Wh battery supports rapid charge technology. The audio is handled by two 2W Dolby Atmos speakers. You can get a keyboard with white backlight or with RGB backlight. For connectivity, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, an audio jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. In terms of dimensions, the Legion Slim 7i measures 356x250x17.9mm and weighs 1.8kg.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.26 kg
Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.40 kg
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specifications, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i price, Lenovo Yoga 9i specifications, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i price, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Improving Hate Speech Detection Ahead of Myanmar Election

Related Stories

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptops With Intel Core CPUs Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
  5. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  7. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update With Bluetooth Fix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s ‘Sabrina’ Android TV Dongle Surfaces on Retailer Sites, Price Leaked: Reports
  2. Poco M2 Pro Open Sale in India Begins on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Kids Space Mode Announced, to Encourage Kid-Friendly Content on Android
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Laptops With Intel Core CPUs Launched
  5. Facebook Improving Hate Speech Detection Ahead of Myanmar Election
  6. Tata Sky 300Mbps Fixed GB Broadband Plan Launched in Select Circles With 500GB Data Cap
  7. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones to Launch in India on September 18
  8. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  9. Amazon Wins US FAA Approval to Deliver Packages by Drone
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com