Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i laptop models have been launched by the Chinese tech giant. The Yoga Slim 9i comes with a genuine leather cover that gives it a premium feel. The Yoga 9i, on the other hand, is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop and the Legion Slim 7i is a thin gaming laptop. All three are powered by next-gen Intel Core processors (presumably 11th gen) or 10th generation Intel Core processors. These will be offered in multiple configurations and colour options.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i: Price

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price starts at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) and will be available in Shadow Black colour option starting November this year. The Lenovo Yoga 9i starts at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh) for the 14-inch model and at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh) for the 15-inch model. These come in Shadow Black with Leather Cover, Mica, and Slate Grey colour options. Both of the model will go on sale from October. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with a 15-inch display starts at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh) and goes on sale from October.

As of now, there is no information on whether the new Lenovo laptops will come to the Indian market.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i runs on Windows 10 and features a 14-inch display. It can be fitted with up to a 4K resolution IPS display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and up to 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. It goes up to 500 nits peak brightness. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i has an authentic black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis. The laptop is powered by next-gen Intel Core processors that are coming soon. Presumably, these are the upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. You can get up to 16GB of LDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

The audio is handled by two 2W Dolby Atmos front facing speakers. The Yoga Slim 9i comes with a 63.5Wh battery that Lenovo says can last up to 17 hours with local video playback on the full-HD variant and up to 10.5 hours on the 4K variant. In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, three USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, and an audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Yoga Slim 9i measures 318x200.9x13.9mm and has a starting weight of 1.26kg.

Lenovo Yoga 9i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. It has two screen size options namely, 14-inch and 15.6-inch, both of which can be equipped with up to 4K displays. While the 14-inch variant comes with next generation Intel Core CPUs and integrated graphics, the 15.6-inch variant is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

Audio is handled by the rotating soundbar that has Dolby Atmos support with four speakers, two woofers, and two tweeters. Lenovo says the battery on the 14-inch model can last up to 18 hours while the battery on the 15-inch model can last up to 14 hours. The connectivity options are the same on both with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, and an audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the 14-inch model comes in at 318.4x210.9x15.3mm and weighs 1.4kg. The 15-inch model measures 355.5x238.5x17.5mm and has a starting weight of 2kg.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i specifications

With Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and options for a 15.6-inch 4K 60Hz/ full-HD 144Hz/ full-HD 60Hz displays, the Legion Slim 7i is world's lightest 15-inch gaming laptop, according to Lenovo. It is powered by up to an Intel 10th-gen Core i9-10980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design GPU. You get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The 71Wh battery supports rapid charge technology. The audio is handled by two 2W Dolby Atmos speakers. You can get a keyboard with white backlight or with RGB backlight. For connectivity, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, an audio jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. In terms of dimensions, the Legion Slim 7i measures 356x250x17.9mm and weighs 1.8kg.

