Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro has been launched with an OLED display at CES 2021. The new model is designed to deliver a higher contrast ratio and better colours than its LCD variant. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core mobile processors along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop display has a 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR support. Lenovo will continue to offer the LCD variant of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro alongside its OLED version.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) price, availability details

Lenovo has not announced the date of availability and pricing of the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) yet. However, the laptop is expected to debut in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as well as North America later this year. Details about its India launch are yet to be confirmed.

In August last year, the LCD variant of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro debuted at a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 58,700).

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is produced by Samsung Display and touted to have chrominance attributes (called chroma) amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount available on an LCD panel. This helps deliver higher colour frequency and saturations levels of black. It is also claimed to offer an amplified contrast ratio of 667 times more over LCD.

The display of the new Yoga Slim 7i Pro is capable of providing 100 percent DCI-P3 and 125 percent sRGB colour gamut. Lenovo also claims that the OLED display reduces blue light emissions by up to 70 percent over an LCD panel and is capable of providing readability even under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) has up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics or up to Nvidia GeForce MX450. The laptop also includes up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. It is also Intel Evo certification ready, which the company says will be verified by the second quarter of 2021.

