Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i has been launched in India as the company's latest premium laptop offering. It is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processor and features a 60Wh battery. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with a screen that opens 180 degrees and boasts of a slim and light design. The laptop has an option for a dedicated GPU and comes with Lenovo's Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature. Lenovo says it comes with AI-enabled attention-sensing features that help users save effort in simple tasks.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i price in India, availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starts at Rs. 79,990 in India and comes in a Slate Grey colour option. It will go on sale starting August 20 online and will be available for purchase from Lenovo.com as well as Amazon and Flipkart. Offline retail stores will start selling the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starting Friday, August 14.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with pre-installed Windows 10. It features a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the screen can flip open 180 degrees. It also has Dolby Vision support. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Ice-lake Core i7 CPU, based on the 10nm architecture, and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card with 2GB VRAM. You can get up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. For storage, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i can be equipped with up to 512GB SSD.

The audio is handled by its inbuilt 4.0W Dolby Atmos speaker system. For connectivity, you get 2X2 AX Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3. It comes with a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro technology. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i measures 320.6x208x14.9mm and weighs 1.36kg.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.