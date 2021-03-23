Technology News
  Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, QHD Display Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, QHD Display Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon weighs under 1kg and is MIL-STD-810G certified.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2021 16:47 IST
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, QHD Display Launched in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is offered in Moon White colour

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon can be equipped with up to 16GB RAM
  • The laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio display
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon first launched globally in October 2020

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has launched in India with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The laptop debuted in regions like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others back in October 2020 and has now made its way to the Indian market. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features a 13-inch QHD display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and accurate colours. It is offered with Intel Iris Xe graphics and two CPU options – 11th-Gen Core i5 and 11th-Gen Core i7.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon price in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs. 1,19,990 and is offered in a single Moon White colour option. It is available via Lenovo.com and from March 25, it will be available from other channels including Lenovo Exclusive Stores.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon from Lenovo was launched in Hong Kong and Singapore in October 2020 and was later made available in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specifications, features

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 13.3-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 300 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and TUV Rheinland certification. Lenovo claims 72 percent coverage of NTSC and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics as standard. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage.

For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features Intel 2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C 3.0 Gen 1 port, and an audio jack. Audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and there are two digital mics as well. With 1080p video playback, Lenovo says the battery can last up to 15 hours. It is Cortana and Alexa enabled for voice commands, and has a hinge mechanism that allows the screen to be tilted 180 degrees.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon's weight starts at 966 grams for the basic model, and is MIL-STD-810G certified.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 0.97 kg
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Price in India, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Specifications, Lenovo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
