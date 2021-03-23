Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has launched in India with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The laptop debuted in regions like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others back in October 2020 and has now made its way to the Indian market. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features a 13-inch QHD display with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio and accurate colours. It is offered with Intel Iris Xe graphics and two CPU options – 11th-Gen Core i5 and 11th-Gen Core i7.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon price in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs. 1,19,990 and is offered in a single Moon White colour option. It is available via Lenovo.com and from March 25, it will be available from other channels including Lenovo Exclusive Stores.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon from Lenovo was launched in Hong Kong and Singapore in October 2020 and was later made available in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specifications, features

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 13.3-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 300 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and TUV Rheinland certification. Lenovo claims 72 percent coverage of NTSC and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics as standard. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage.

For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features Intel 2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C 3.0 Gen 1 port, and an audio jack. Audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and there are two digital mics as well. With 1080p video playback, Lenovo says the battery can last up to 15 hours. It is Cortana and Alexa enabled for voice commands, and has a hinge mechanism that allows the screen to be tilted 180 degrees.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon's weight starts at 966 grams for the basic model, and is MIL-STD-810G certified.

