Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors, QHD Display Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is launching in India soon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2020 11:16 IST
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with 16:10 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with a Flip-to-boot technology
  • The laptop carries a Moon White finish
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon weighs 966 grams

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has been launched as the latest model in the company's Yoga series. The new laptop comes with a lightweight, 966 grams, chassis made of an aero-grade carbon fibre material that is touted to meet MIL-STD-810G standards and is designed to withstand knocks and bumps. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon also comes Intel's Evo badge that is meant for premium ultraportable laptops to highlight their overall performance-rich experience along with a longer battery life and a thinner design. Under the hood, the new Lenovo laptop carries 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon also comes with a Flip-to-boot technology that allows the system to boot up just by lifting the display.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon availability details

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon in a single, Moon White finish and two distinct configurations — with Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Core i7-1165G7 — is launching in India soon. However, Lenovo is yet to reveal the exact launch date and pricing details in the country. In terms of its global availability, the laptop will debut in Hong Kong and Singapore in the middle of October, followed by Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with a 13-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display that has an NTSC colour gamut of 72 percent and 300 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with 16:10 aspect ratio as well as supports Dolby Vision. Additionally, it is certified by TUV Rheinland for a comfortable viewing experience. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You will also get up to 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

Lenovo has provided a range of connectivity options on the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. These include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a USB Type-C port, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. The laptop also comes with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon also comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed smart features including the Lenovo Smart Assist that is claimed to offer a curated hardware and software experience. There is also a Glance by Mirametrix that automatically blurs the on-screen content when the user is looking away. Further, the laptop includes the Lenovo Q- Control that brings an intelligent cooling mode as well as the Lenovo Vantage that provides customisation of smart settings and is touted to protect from security threats.

Alongside the preloaded features, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon has Amazon Alexa support. The laptop also includes an infrared (IR) camera that supports Windows Hello for facial recognition.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon packs a 50 Whr battery that is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or 13 hours of “all-day office” productivity. There is also a Rapid Charge Boost fast charging technology that is claimed to provide two hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charge. Besides, the laptop measures 296.9x208.9x14.25mm.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 0.97 kg
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specifications, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Lenovo
