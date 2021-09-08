Lenovo has unveiled new Yoga series laptops at Tech World 2021. The new range includes the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro. Both the laptops run on Windows 11 and will be available next month. The new Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon weighs just 1.1 kg and comes with three USB Type-C ports. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro model comes with a 16-inch QHD display and offers two USB Type-A ports. Both the laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon price, specifications

The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop is priced starting at $1289.99 (roughly Rs. 94,800). It will be launched in North America as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and is expected to be available starting next month. It will be made available in a single Cloud Grey colour option. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch QHD+ OLED display made by Samsung with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent DECI-P3 colour gamut, a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, TUV Rheinland eye protection certification, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U octa-core processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics and the optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The laptop can come packed with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD of internal storage. The Lenovo laptop has a 61Whr battery with a dual charger that claims to deliver up to 3 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. It comes with up to 14.5 hours of average battery life.

There are two modes on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon– Extreme Performance mode for heavy-duty tasks and AI-enabled Intelligent Cooling mode for auto-adjustments based on your needs and to extend battery life. The laptop is made from ultra-portable carbon fibre and magnesium alloy, and is MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified.

There's support for Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience and the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon also offers Alexa built-in featuring Alexa Show Mode. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and comes with features like auto screen-locking when you walk away from your PC. Ports include three USB Type-C ports and an audio jack. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point and weighs just 1.1kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro price, specifications

As for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, it is priced starting at $1,449 (roughly Rs.1,06,600) in the US. The Lenovo Yoga 7 Pro will be available in North America as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro. It will go on sale starting next month in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey colour options. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro runs on Windows 11 and features a 16-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, TUV Rheinland eye comfort certification, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, and 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. Its touchpad is 11 percent bigger than the previous-generation model and includes gesture response.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro display comes with 120Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors and can be paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It mounts up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD2 storage, and a 75Whr battery that claims to offer up to 12.5 hours of battery life. Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with a smart noise-canceling mic to reduce the ambient sound, features an integrated IR camera, and comes with built-in Alexa voice command support. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one USB Type-C port, and an audio jack. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is 17.4mm thin and weighs 2.1kg.