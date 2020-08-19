Technology News
  Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with a QHD display with 91 percent screen to body ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 August 2020 13:38 IST
Lenovo Yoga 6 has a blue fabric and Abyss Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Lenovo has launched five new laptops
  • International availability is currently unknown
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,200)

Lenovo has unveiled five new additions to the Yoga lineup including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (13-inch), the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch), the 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, and the Lenovo Yoga 6. They feature next generation Intel CPUs (presumably the 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors) and AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors. They boast of features like Lenovo Smart Assist, Super Resolution, Wi-Fi 6, and more. They also come in different screen sizes and multiple configurations. Some of these laptops are offered in multiple colour options as well.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6: Price

The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,200) and comes in Light Silver or Iron Grey variants. The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,300) and both these laptops will go on sale starting November. 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro will start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,400) and will go on sale this month. 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i starts at EUR 999 while the 15.6-inch model starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,100). Both these variants come in Grey and Dark Moss colours, and will go on sale starting November. Lastly, the 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 is priced at EUR 899 and will go on sale starting October.

As of now, Lenovo has not announced international availability and pricing for these laptops.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and support for Windows Hello facial recognition. It comes with a 13.3-inch QHD display with 91 percent screen to body ratio, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and Dolby Vision support. The laptop is powered by “next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon).” Presumably, this will be one of the Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel. The graphics will be handled by integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture. It can be equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory and 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage. The 50Whr battery is said to offer 16 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, an Intel Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 64 (Gig+).

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro specifications

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro comes with a 2.8K display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) as well and can be equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Lenovo says the 61Whr battery can deliver 18 hours of battery life and also supports fast charging with Rapid Charge Boost technology. The laptop comes with up to the latest Nvidia GeForce MX GPUs, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro specifications

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro from Lenovo has a 14-inch display and comes with both Intel and AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor options. It can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H CPU and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Lenovo says it can offer up to 17 hours of battery life. The Rapid Charge Boost technology can give 2 hours of usage with a 15-minute charge. The Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with AMD Radeon graphics.

Lenovo Yoga 7i specifications

This 2-in-1 convertible laptop from Lenovo comes in two sizes, 14-inch and 15.6-inch, both of which have full-HD displays. It comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage. Lenovo says the 71Whr battery delivers up to 13 hours of battery life on the 15.6-inch model and up to 16 hours on the 14-inch variant. The smaller variant weighs 1.43kg and is just 17.7mm thick. You get front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system and Alexa support. The Yoga C740 has been rebranded to the Yoga 7i.

Lenovo Yoga 6 specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is the company's first consumer convertible laptop with a hybrid design of metal and soft-touch materials wrapped in blue fabric. It comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD touchscreen display with 300 nits of peak brightness. This 2-in-1 laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U mobile processor and AMD Radeon graphics. Its 60Whr battery is said to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. The Yoga 6 can be fitted with up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 storage. It weighs just 1.32kg. The Yoga C640 has been rebranded to the Yoga 6.

Comments

